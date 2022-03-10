'A great day': Tulsa holds pro day drills on Thursday

Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery called Thursday a "great day" for the Golden Hurricane as 16 football student-athletes went through pro day activities in front of representatives from 30 NFL teams.

Montgomery said the day was important to his players and the program.

“This has been their dream ever since they were little. They get the opportunity to play college football at a high level," he said. "You watch them grow and develop and you see all the time, effort and discipline they put into it in their collegiate year, then it comes to this day.

"Pro day is a special day for all of us. These guys are on the grand stage, and it’s fulfilling to watch them go out and try to live out their dreams.”

Tulsa’s two bookend tackles — right tackle Chris Paul and left tackle Tyler Smith — as well as receiver Josh Johnson have drawn the attention of scouts. All three participated at last week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“The offensive line group has gotten a lot of attention,” Montgomery said. “To have three guys who attended the combine this year, that hasn’t happened in a long time here, and to see them perform well on a big stage there and then again today is exciting.

“I thought all of our guys participated really well in drills and they tested really well,” added Montgomery.