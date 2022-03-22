500 attend Eric Konkol's hiring, start of "renaissance" for TU basketball

Eric Konkol, new men’s basketball coach at the University of Tulsa, and his family were welcomed in the Reynolds Center by more than 500 fans, TU’s spirit squads, and the university band’s rendition of “Rock You Like a Hurricane” on Tuesday.

TU President Brad Carson said the hiring of Konkol, 45, to succeed Frank Haith as head coach was the beginning of a new era for TU basketball, alluding to campus improvements over the past year.

“The connection of the past and the future is the very nature of what historians might call a renaissance, linking what was with what can be. We take our best traditions and we remold them for the future," Carson said. “This year is the start of that renaissance for the University of Tulsa.

"And today, we are elated to launch a renaissance across Tulsa Golden Hurricane men’s basketball.”

The connection of past and future was a common theme during the conference as Konkol addressed his past relationship with TU. Konkol, then 24, was on Buzz Peterson’s bench for the 2000-01 season. That year, the Golden Hurricane defeated Alabama 79-60 to claim the 2001 National Invitational Tournament Championship.

“This is the place where it really all started for me in coaching,” Konkol said. “This was a transformative time for me. I came here just interested in trying to become a basketball coach and trying to figure out what that was like.

“I left here with an invaluable experience of seeing a university, a group of special players and a community, all intertwined and aligned, to create something special.”

Haith resigned on March 12 following a school-record 14 conference losses and 11-20 overall record. In eight seasons, Haith won 138 career games at TU, second-most in program history.

During Konkol’s lone season at TU, the Reynolds Center’s official attendance was 7,586 spectators per game with three sellouts.

Following a record-low 2022 season for attendance in which the Reynolds Center hosted less than 3,000 fans per game, TU Athletic Director Rick Dickson said Konkol’s familiarity with the program “absolutely” factored into his hiring.

“And (Konkol’s) familiarity when we were at our peak and knowing what our — not just Tulsa’s standard but TU’s standard — is when we’re at our peak,” Dickson said. “He’d been part of that, even for a short time."

“We will play with great unselfishness, searching for the best shot, and playing in a way that is fun to watch, but also wins. And that's what this is about,” Konkol said. “There’s also an organic grassroots effort of connecting with people, and I want to lead that charge.”

While he was an assistant at Miami from 2011-15, Konkol led the same charge: attempting to rectify lackluster attendance. He took initiative in hosting theme nights at games as the Hurricanes' attendance grew by more than 1,500 from 2012 to 2013.

“(Konkol) was kind of the boots on the ground of creating the promotions and marketing that breathed life into the program,” Dickson said.

Dickson chose Konkol over about 40 other candidates. In seven seasons at Louisiana Tech, Konkol won 67% of his games. His Bulldogs went 25-8 en route to an NIT third-place finish in 2021. He was named Conference USA Coach of the Year, among other accolades, following 2020-21 season. Altogether, Konkol won mote than 20 games in all six seasons at Louisiana Tech.

And he did it, often, with local talent.

“On my Louisiana Tech team last year, 12 of the 14 guys were from within five hours from campus. We had five guys from Louisiana, which is the most the program had had in a long time,” Konkol said.

During Haith's tenure, TU signed one in-state high school recruit in eight years, freshman point guard Anthony Pritchard from Webster High School. Pritchard’s debut campaign ended after an injury on Feb. 26 against East Carolina but not before the Tulsan started 18 games and led the Golden Hurricane in assists.

“Here, we’re going to recruit Oklahoma. We’re going to recruit Texas. We’re going to recruit Arkansas,” Konkol said. “It doesn’t mean our whole team will be from here. We’ve got to find the right guys … but we’re going to look for them starting here and then branch out.

"Our goal is to challenge consistency for championships, get to the NCAA Tournament, and advance."

Konkol was joined by wife, Maegan, and sons, Ethan, 13 and Ryan, 10, during the ceremony. Tuesday was Ethan's 13th birthday. When asked if he hoped to stay at TU long enough to recruit his oldest son, Konkol said he "would love" for Ethan to be good enough to play at TU.

We will play with great unselfishness, searching for the best shot, and playing in a way that is fun to watch, but also wins

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.