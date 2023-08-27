Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Position analysis

Quarterbacks

Braylon Braxton passed for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions in relief of Davis Brin — who transferred to Georgia Southern. With Braxton starting under center, the Golden Hurricane went 2-1, knocking off South Florida and upsetting Houston on the road. Now the likely starter, expectations are high for the redshirt sophomore. Redshirt freshman Cardell Williams will likely be the backup option to Braxton.

Running backs

Jordan Ford, a junior college transfer, averaged 5.1 yards per game on limited carries last season. However, a productive spring has elevated the senior's status, according to head coach Kevin Wilson. Former Missouri running transfer Anthony Watkins is another option. Virginia Tech transfer Tahj Gary is another option after the loss of former starter Deneric Prince to the NFL.

Wide receivers

Returning veteran Malachai Jones could be the leader in a young receivers room. In 2022, Jones caught 37 passes for two touchdowns with two starts. The Golden Hurricane signed six freshmen wide receivers. Wilson was quick to point out former Cushing star Camden Crooks as his favorite among the group. Given the roster shakeup, Crooks could record important live reps. Former junior college transfers Nick Rempert and Carl Chester provide experience. Oklahoma State transfer Braylin Presley — also likely to be used as a running back — is another potential immediate impact player.

Tight ends

Wilson has tabbed fifth-year senior Ethan Hall and redshirt junior Bayne Tryon as the likely starters. Hall’s 6-foot-3, 240-pound stature provides valuable size for the Golden Hurricane offense. He caught six passes for 42 yards and a touchdown a season ago. Colby Powers and Connor Vaughn are also potential names to look out for come TU’s season opener.

Offensive line

The Golden Hurricane return eight upperclassmen, including five with experience at a Power 5 school. Returning pieces such as Bryce Bray, Brody Wisecarver and Will Farniok will likely have a bigger role this season, given the departures of former starters Dillon Wade and Jaden Muskrat. Former walk-on and redshirt sophomore Walter Young Bear is a prospect Wilson mentioned to be under-the-radar.

Defensive line

Ben Kopenski, a former walk-on at Oklahoma State, transferred to TU shortly after the 2022 season. Wilson referred to him as the “most enticing” edge option for the Golden Hurricane, adding that he’s likely the fastest of the bunch. Kopenski and redshirt freshman Vontroy Malone are expected to start at defensive end. Former Mississippi State transfer Izuchukwu King Ani and redshirt sophomore Owen Ostroski will likely garner pivotal live-game reps as well. Jayden Simon, a former Colorado transfer who appeared in eight games for the Golden Hurricane in 2022, is expected to transition to the team’s starting nose guard. Southern Illinois transfer Zaid Hamdan will likely complement Simon to fill the unit’s inside unit.

Linebackers

Julien Simon — Jaden’s brother — was one of several intriguing transfer portal additions for TU in the offseason. Simon spent the past two seasons at Southern California, not recording any playing time. Former walk-on and Jenks star Mitchell Kulkin is expected to begin the season as one of the team’s starting linebackers. Division II standout Coleton Smith — a transfer from Southwest Baptist University (Missouri) — is another viable option for TU, given the departure of Justin Wright to Oklahoma State.

Defensive backs

Oklahoma State transfer Demarco Jones is expected to complement returning starter Reggie Ellis for the unit’s two cornerback slots. Arkansas transfer Keuan Parker and graduate student Donte Burton will also inherit important in-game action. With the return of Kendarin Ray from the transfer portal, LJ Wallace and redshirt senior Jaise Oliver, Wilson has stated that he envisions TU’s defense taking a drastic elevation in total production from last season.

Three key returners

QB Braylon Braxton: Started final three games of season, and helped TU win its final two. In those last couple, the offense tallied 502 yards per game while averaging 42.5 points. Passed for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

S Kendarin Ray: The sixth-year veteran withdrew from the transfer portal in spite of holding interest from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Nebraska and others. Ranked third on the TU defense in total tackles (86.0) in 2022.

TE Ethan Hall: Caught six passes for 42 yards and one touchdown last season and is a powerful blocker.

Coaching Staff

Kevin Wilson: Head coach, first year

Ron Burton: Assistant head coach/defensive line, first year

Steve Spurrier Jr: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks, first year

Chris Polizzi: Defensive coordinator/safeties, first year

Ryan Switzer: Wide receivers, first year

Lance Dunbar: Assistant wide receivers, first year

Joe Bolden: Special teams/defensive assistant, first year

Grey Frey: Tight ends, first year

Adrian Mayes: Running backs, first year

Koy McFarland: Linebackers, first year

Ryan Stancheck: Offensive line, first year

Dominique Franks: Head quality control analyst, first year

By the numbers

46: Total offensive ranking in 2022. The Golden Hurricane offense averaged 305.8 passing yards per game, along with 411.8 yards on average. And in spite of nine departed lettermen — seven of which recorded a start in 2022 — optimism looms ahead for 2023.

99: Total defensive ranking in 2022. The TU defense surrendered an average of 33.08 points per game a season ago. With several key losses, how will the unit fare this season?

7: NFL quarterbacks produced by Kevin Wilson. The list is vast. Just look at the likes of Jason White, Sam Bradford, Landry Jones, Nate Sudfeld, Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and CJ Stroud most recently. Could Braylon Braxton be his next?

6: Years since TU exceeded seven wins. A 10-3 2016 season feels like a distant memory by now. TU has produced quality teams since, but it hasn’t managed to churn out an eight-win season or greater since.

Local radio affiliates

KBXL-99.5 (Tulsa, flagship)

Kevin Wilson TV Show

7 p.m. Mondays on KXBL-99.5

Kevin Wilson TV Show

6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday

Tickets

2023 schedule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Aug. 31, 6 p.m., ESPN+

A realistic chance for TU to win a season opener for the first time since 2018 as it faces an FCS opponent that finished 3-8 in 2022. The first of three Thursday night home games.

At Washington

Sept. 9, 4 p.m. (CT), PAC-12 Network

A daunting road contest against the preseason No. 10 team. The Huskies, 11-2 last year, returns preseason Heisman candidate, quarterback Michael Penix.

Oklahoma

Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Head coach Kevin Wilson faces a familiar foe at home in the No. 19-ranked Sooners. TU hosts OU for the first time since 2014.

At Northern Illinois

Sept. 23, TBD

A sneaky-good road test for TU against a Huskies team that finished 3-9 in 2022. TU won last year’s contest 38-35 at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Temple

Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Could second-year head coach Stan Draper be right about the Owls being a “sleeping giant” in the AAC? The Golden Hurricane will find out on a Thursday night in their conference opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

At Florida Atlantic

Oct. 7, TBD

The Golden Hurricane’s first AAC contest lies in Boca Raton, Florida. Kevin Wilson and Co. will face first-year head coach Tom Herman, who spent four seasons in the same position at Texas and two years with Houston when the Cougars still claimed AAC territory. Could former Longhorn/Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson give the TU defense fits?

Rice

Oct. 19, 6 p.m. ESPN

In 2022, the Owls clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014 — albeit with a losing record that ended at 5-8. Could the Owls put it together in 2023 with the addition of former Southern California/Georgia/West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels?

At SMU

Oct. 28, TBD

Possibly the most challenging conference game on TU’s schedule. The Mustangs churned out a top 15 offense in 2022 and return several key pieces.

Charlotte

Nov. 4, TBD

AAC newcomer Charlotte was picked last in the preseason conference standings.

At Tulane

Nov. 11, TBD

Another conference giant greets TU on Nov. 11. The Green Wave is coming off a 12-2 campaign in 2022, featuring a conference title and a Cotton Bowl victory.

North Texas

Nov. 18, TBD

New coach, fairly new-look roster and a new conference. A lot of questions loom for the Mean Green — AAC conference newcomers — and first-year head coach Eric Morris.

At East Carolina

Nov. 25, TBD

The Golden Hurricane won the last matchup in 2020 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. ECU finished 8-5 in 2022.

2022 TU results (5-7, 3-5 AAC)

Wyoming: L, 37-40 OT

Northern Illinois: W, 38-35

Jacksonville State: W, 54-17

Mississippi: L, 27-35

Cincinnati: L, 21-31

Navy: L, 21-53

Temple: W, 27-16

SMU: L, 34-45

Tulane: L, 13-27

Memphis: L, 10-26

South Florida: W, 48-42

Houston: W, 37-30