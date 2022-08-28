2022 season preview: A look at TU's schedule, position-by-position analysis and players to watch

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Local radio affiliates

KBXL-99.5 (Tulsa, flagship)

Philip Montgomery TV Show

6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

On Cox 1003

Philip Montgomery Radio Show

7 p.m. Mondays on KXBL-99.5

Tickets

Related

2022 SCHEDULE

At Wyoming

Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m., FS1

It will be tough opening on the road against a team that won a bowl game last year, that also begins its season the week before.

Northern Illinois

Sept. 10, 6 p.m., ESPN+

The home opener could be tough against the defending Mid-America Conference champs that went 9-5 last year.

Jacksonville State

Sept. 17, 6 p.m., ESPN+

At home against an FCS opponent who went 5-6 last year, this is one the Hurricane really needs to win.

At Ole Miss

Sept. 24, TBA

Tulsa has lost 17 consecutive contests against Power 5 opponents, dating back to its Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State in December 2012.

Cincinnati

Oct. 1, TBA

The first conference contest of the year, against the defending champions Bearcats, will be their last time to meet as AAC foes.

At Navy

Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m.

The Midshipmen are coming off a disappointing 4-8 season last year, but they still beat Tulsa at Chapman Stadium.

At Temple

Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Following a bye week, the Hurricane hope to repeat last year’s blowout win (44-10) over the Owls, on a Friday night.

SMU

Oct. 29, TBA

Could we see yet another nail-biter between these teams, which have played nine straight games decided by fewer than 10 points?

Tulane

Nov. 5, TBA

The Green Wave is hoping to bounce back from a tough 2-10 performance last year, including an overtime loss to TU.

At Memphis

Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m.

After a short turnaround, the Hurricane play on a Thursday night against a Memphis team that went 5-2 at home last year (and 6-6 overall).

South Florida

Nov. 18, 8 p.m.

This one is on a Friday night; the Bulls finished at 2-10 overall last season, 1-7 in the AAC.

At Houston

Nov. 26, TBA

In their regular-season finale, the Hurricane is just 1-6 in its past seven meetings against the Cougars.

2021 RESULTS (7-6, 4-3 in AAC)

UC Davis: L, 17-19

At Oklahoma State: L, 23-28

At Ohio State: L, 20-41

Arkansas State: W, 41-34

Houston: L, 10-45

Memphis: W, 35-29

At South Florida: W, 32-31

Navy: L, 17-20

At Cincinnati: L, 20-28

At Tulane: W, 20-13 (OT)

Temple: W, 44-10

At SMU: W, 34-31

Myrtle Beach Bowl: vs. Old Dominion, W, 30-17

POSITION ANALYSIS

Quarterbacks

Davis Brin returns as the starter after an up-and-down performance last year when he completed 244-of-411 passes (59.4%) for 3,269 yards with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. After a strong spring and summer of training, he is determined to have a big year. Several inexperienced, unproven players are battling for the main backup job, including freshman Braylon Braxton and sophomore Roman Fuller, so if Brin gets injured, the Hurricane could be in trouble.

Running backs

The Hurricane lost its top running back from last year, Shamari Brooks, but still has its next two RBs back, Anthony Watkins, who rushed for 634 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries, and Deneric Prince (100 rushes, 524 yards, five TDs last year despite missing three games). Also, expect Jordan Ford, a transfer from Garden City Community College who barely played last season, to get plenty of action after enjoying an outstanding offseason and fall camp.

Receivers

Keylon Stokes, the Golden Hurricane’s top receiver in 2018, 2019 and 2020, is back and fully healthy after missing most of last season due to injury. His buddy JuanCarlos Santana, who was second on the squad last year with 51 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns, is also back. Keep an eye out for Kentucky transfer Isaiah Epps, a former local star for Jenks High School, and sophomore Malachi Jones, who should each be members of the rotation.

Offensive line

After losing several key starters from last year’s team, the O-line received an influx of transfers via the portal, and the group was still working out who will be the starting five. Among the pool of likely starters are Will Farniok at center, tackles Dillon Wade and Jaden Muskrat, and guards Chester Baah and OU transfer William Simpson. Their ability to gel together and develop chemistry with Brin and the running backs will be crucial to TU’s offensive success.

Defensive line

Recently-elected team captain Anthony Goodlow, who paced the team with six sacks last year, along with 28 tackles and a fumble recovery, leads a group that hopes to pressure opposing quarterbacks into making mistakes. Other key members of the line include Joseph Anderson, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship last season with 22 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss, and redshirt freshman Owen Ostroski, a high school star at Holland Hall and the son of former TU All-American and eight-year NFL veteran Jerry Ostroski.

Linebackers

This should be a solid group with strong leadership, led by team captain Justin Wright, who tied for the team lead with 82 tackles last year while also contributing 3.5 sacks (third), one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Also voted a team captain was former Oklahoma transfer Jon-Michael Terry, who is back fully healthy after missing most of last season due to injury. Veteran Grant Sawyer (29 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble) also returns.

Secondary

This group will have newly-elected team captain and safety Kendarin Ray back after he missed much of last season due to injury. Other key returning starters are Bryson Powers, a sixth-year nickel safety, and cornerback Tyon Davis, who was third on the squad last season with 75 tackles and tied for the team lead with 10 pass breakups. L.J. Wallace (26 tackles, one interception last year) will assume a bigger role this season.

Special teams

The Hurricane have two of the best specialists in the nation back with placekicker Zack Long and punter Lachlan Wilson. Long led the FBS last year in field goal percentage with .956 (22-of-23), while also connecting on 32-of-33 PAT attempts. Wilson finished 21st in the country and third in the AAC last year, averaging 45.7 yards per punt. Working in a new deep snapper and field goal holder.

By the Numbers

794: Receiving yards that senior Keylon Stokes needs this season to set a new Golden Hurricane all-time career record, which would give him 3,344, enough to pass Howard Twilley (1963-65) for the top spot.

46: Career games played, leading the Hurricane heading into the new season, shared by three veterans: receiver Keylon Stokes, safety Bryson Powers and linebacker Grant Sawyer.

28: New scholarship players on TU’s roster this season, including 14 transfers (12 from FBS schools and two from junior college) and 14 freshmen.

8: Place in the AAC that Tulsa was picked in the conference preseason poll in July. Last year, Tulsa was picked sixth in the preseason poll and finished tied for third in the AAC standings, and in 2020 the Hurricane was selected to finish ninth and lost the AAC championship game on a last-second field goal.

5: New starters on the offensive line.

2: Consecutive bowl games the Hurricane has played in, as well as the number of years that TU has had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, following linebacker Zaven Collins in 2021 (16th overall to Arizona) and offensive tackle Tyler Smith last April (24th to Dallas).

COACHING STAFF

Philip Montgomery: Head coach, eighth year

Luke Olson: Defensive coordinator, nickel safeties, first year/fourth year

Calvin Lowry: Co-passing game coordinator, receivers and special teams, second year/eighth year

Beau Trahan: Co-passing game coordinator, quarterbacks, second year/seventh year

Jesse Williams: Defensive run game coordinator, D-Line, first year/second year

Jayden Everett: Running backs, second year

Steve Farmer: Offensive line, first year

Gary McGraw: Cornerbacks, first year

Kendrick Shaver: Safeties, second year

Craig Suits: Linebackers, first year

Luke Wells: Tight ends, first year

Key veterans

WR Keylon Stokes

The team’s top receiver in 2018, 2019 and 2020, is a team captain again, and looks to climb several Tulsa all-time lists, including his ninth-place spot on the receiving list, heading into his final year.

S Bryson Powers

The grad student enters his sixth year at TU, tied with Stokes and Sawyer with 46 career games under his belt. Tied for fifth on team with 42 tackles last year, with one interception and one forced fumble.

LB Jon-Michael Terry

In his seventh season of Division I football, is in his second year at TU after spending five at Oklahoma. He played in just four games last year before an injury ended his season.

Key newcomers

WR Isaiah Epps

A grad transfer from Kentucky, the Jenks product returns home for one final season; has been excellent throughout fall camp and should be a key figure in the receiving corps rotation.

RB Jordan Ford

Didn’t play much last year after transferring from Garden City Community College but has earned a much bigger role this season after enjoying a strong spring, summer and preseason. Will also likely return kicks and punts.

DC Luke Olson

The 32-year-old has been on staff for a long time, serving as the nickel safeties coach for the past three years (and other roles the previous seven), but now takes over as defensive coordinator.