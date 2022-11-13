2-0 TU women facing tougher test at Arkansas

After coming through with dominating victories in each of their first two games, the University of Tulsa women’s basketball team faces a much tougher test when they travel to Fayetteville on Monday night to take on Arkansas (2-0) in their first road contest of the season.

Tulsa (2-0) has demonstrated it can win big against lesser opponents, but it will be a challenge against a Razorbacks squad that went 18-14 and played in the NCAA tournament last year.

Following its 74-44 win over San Jose State at the Reynolds Center on Thursday, the Golden Hurricane players undoubtedly feel loaded with confidence that if they play their game, they will do well. This game will be a good measuring stick to see just how far they have progressed.

Storylines

Sharing the load: Led by Temira Poindexter’s 19 points, Tulsa had four different players score in double digits against San Jose State, including Delanie Crawford (14) and freshman Ahrray Young (11) off the bench. Overall, Tulsa’s bench outscored the Spartans’ 28-11, one game after having a 27-12 bench advantage in the season-opening 82-33 win over Alcorn State. In both games, all 13 players on the roster who were healthy wound up making it onto the floor, enabling TU to get some of the freshmen game experience that will undoubtedly aid their development.

“Hats off to our team for being able to put our team in a position where we can do that,” Nelp said about inserting every player into the lineup. “There’s sometimes where you’re able to do that, and there’s sometimes where you’re not, and we were fortunate to be able to be in a position where we could go into our depth and have a lot of contributions on the floor, and really pleased with what we saw on the floor from everybody. Everybody contributed in all different ways, whether that number was in the stat sheet or not.”

Foul trouble: Committing fouls remains an issue for the Golden Hurricane. In the season opener, they committed 24 fouls, with Young fouling out and two other players ending up with three. Alcorn State shot 22 free throws (connecting on 15) in that game. And in the San Jose State game, TU was whistled for 20 fouls, with both Katelyn Levings and Jessika Evans ending the game with four fouls each. San Jose State shot 18 free throws in the game, hitting just nine.

“We try not to foul but hats off to San Jose State, they were aggressive and they got us in foul trouble,” Nelp said. “But we had great bench production.”

Poindexter picks right up: After scoring a game-high 16 points in the season opener, Poindexter again topped all players with 19 against San Jose State, serving notice that last year’s AAC Freshman of the Year will not be falling for any sophomore slump. In the opener, Poindexter was 6-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range, but on Thursday night, she proved that less is more by going 6-for-9 from the floor (1-for-3 from 3).

Tulsa at Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

Monday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 93.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 2-0, Arkansas 2-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 11, 2019 (at Arkansas 91, Tulsa 41)

All-time series: Arkansas leads 23-3

By the Numbers

51: The number of rebounds that Tulsa is averaging through two games, winning the rebounding battle 53-32 in the opener and 49-35 on Thursday

49.1: Tulsa’s shooting percentage against San Jose State Thursday night (28-for-57)

100: Career games at TU for fifth-year senior Maddie Bittle, 72 of which were starts, including the last 30

9.7: Percentage that Tulsa’s defense has allowed on 3-pointers, after Alcorn State went 0-for-16 from beyond the arc and San Jose State was 3-for-15