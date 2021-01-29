13 TU players 'will receive appropriate and varying disciplinary action' for bowl brawl

More than a dozen University of Tulsa players will be disciplined for their role in the Hurricane’s postgame brawl with Mississippi State after the Armed Forces Bowl a month ago.
In a vague announcement Friday morning, the university said 13 players “will receive appropriate and varying disciplinary action administered jointly by TU and the conference” that include reprimands, community service and game suspensions.
Some of the players will go through TU’s student-conduct process. The university cited federal privacy law as the reasoning for not identifying which players are involved with the fallout.
“We were extremely disappointed by the actions that followed the game,” interim athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement. “The university expects all athletic teams to set an example for excellence in sportsmanship and exhibit Tulsa's values, including integrity and respect.
“The behaviors witnessed after the bowl game do not reflect the TU values we seek to instill in future leaders. As an educational institution, we will take the opportunity to help all our student athletes, not just those being sanctioned, learn from this teachable moment and ensure it won't happen again.”
The American Athletic Conference also released a statement, saying it accepted TU’s recommended disciplinary actions in accordance with the league’s code of sportsmanship.
“While we remain disappointed that the actions of a few individuals overshadowed a competitive and entertaining bowl game, I would like to commend the University of Tulsa for its thorough and decisive action,” conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We expect the highest degree of conduct and sportsmanship from our student-athletes and will continue to hold those who do not meet that standard accountable.”
At the conclusion of the 28-26 loss, a fight broke out on the Hurricane sideline that involved a large group of Mississippi State players and a small number of TU players. Punches were thrown, helmets were swung and at least one TU player was injured.
Mississippi State and the SEC have not acknowledged the incident aside from a statement from Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen the day after the bowl.
“While I’m proud of the representation of our football student-athletes in our previous 10 SEC games and applaud the effort of our team during the Armed Forces Bowl, I’m deeply concerned about the actions of some student-athletes,” Cohen said in a statement. “No matter what led to the situation, fighting is inexcusable and does not represent Mississippi State University’s core values. Our administration and (head coach Mike) Leach are working diligently with the SEC office to review yesterday’s events and will address the situation in an appropriate manner.”