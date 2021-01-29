13 TU players 'will receive appropriate and varying disciplinary action' for bowl brawl

“While we remain disappointed that the actions of a few individuals overshadowed a competitive and entertaining bowl game, I would like to commend the University of Tulsa for its thorough and decisive action,” conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We expect the highest degree of conduct and sportsmanship from our student-athletes and will continue to hold those who do not meet that standard accountable.”

At the conclusion of the 28-26 loss, a fight broke out on the Hurricane sideline that involved a large group of Mississippi State players and a small number of TU players. Punches were thrown, helmets were swung and at least one TU player was injured.

Mississippi State and the SEC have not acknowledged the incident aside from a statement from Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen the day after the bowl.