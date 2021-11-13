TU-Tulane in four downs: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game

Hurricane prevails after late collapse

After dominating the game defensively, Tulsa had a 13-3 advantage until the final minutes of regulation. Tulane scored on a 59-yard catch by Phat Watts with three minutes left, recovered an onside kick and made a short field goal. With a minute left, the Green Wave intercepted TU quarterback Davis Brin for a third time but missed the ensuing field goal try with four seconds to go. In overtime, the Hurricane scored first on a 15-yard Shamari Brooks run and then kept Tulane from picking up a first down, ending the game.