Top 25 rankings: OSU moves to No. 7 in the Coaches and AP Polls

Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy waves and talks with the crowd after the season opener at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Oklahoma State won the game 16-7. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

 John Clanton Tulsa World

Oklahoma State moved up three spots in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls that were released on Sunday while Oklahoma continues to be unranked after winning an epic Red River Showdown against Texas on Saturday.

The Cowboys had an off week and moved from No. 10 to No. 7 with the help of two top-10 losses by Florida and Miami. Clemson, Alabama and Georgina remain as the top three teams while Notre Dame and North Carolina round out the top five.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to play Baylor Saturday before hosting Iowa State on Oct. 24. Iowa State moved to No. 20 and Kansas State is No. 22 after being unranked last week.

Iowa State, K-State and Oklahoma State are the only Big 12 teams who remain unbeaten in conference play. Texas, who was No. 22 last week, fell out of the top 25 after the 53-45 loss to Oklahoma.

Tulsa received 62 votes, nine less than Oklahoma. The Golden Hurricane has a shot at making the top 25 next week with a win against No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday.

