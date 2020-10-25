Top 25 rankings: Cowboys stay at No. 6 and the Sooner move to No. 24 in the AP and Coaches Polls

Oklahoma State kept its No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls that were released on Sunday while Oklahoma moved its way back into the top-25.

OSU beat its first ranked team of the season with a 24-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday. None of the top-5 teams from last week lost, so the Cowboys didn’t move in either poll. The Sooners received a No. 24 ranking in both polls after a 33-14 win over TCU.

Iowa State dropped from No. 17 to No. 23 in the AP poll and was voted No. 22 in the Coaches Poll after the loss to OSU. Kansas State moved to No. 16 in both polls.

Ohio State moved from No. 5 to No. 3 in the AP Poll after its 52-17 win in the first weekend back for the Big Ten. Notre Dame is No. 4 and Georgia is No. 5. Clemson and Alabama remain the top two teams in the nation.

