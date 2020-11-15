 Skip to main content
Top 25 rankings: AP Poll includes OSU, OU and Tulsa

Top 25 rankings: AP Poll includes OSU, OU and Tulsa

Tulsa football

Tulsa's QB Zach Smith celebrates with receiver Josh Johnson after their second connection for a touchdown against SMU during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.

 John Clanton

Three Oklahoma-based schools are in the Associated Press Poll  that was announced on Sunday.

Oklahoma State remained at No. 14 and Oklahoma stayed at No. 18. Tulsa moved to No. 25 for its first top-25 ranking since 2010. 

OSU and OU had an off week but the Golden Hurricane cracked the top-25 after beating SMU 28-24. Tulsa’s last game of the regular season is against No. 7 Cincinnati on Dec. 4.

Tulsa wasn’t voted into the Amway Coaches Poll. OSU was voted No. 14 and OU is No. 17. Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida in the top five.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

