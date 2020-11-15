Top 25 rankings: AP Poll includes OSU, OU and Tulsa

Three Oklahoma-based schools are in the Associated Press Poll that was announced on Sunday.

Oklahoma State remained at No. 14 and Oklahoma stayed at No. 18. Tulsa moved to No. 25 for its first top-25 ranking since 2010.

OSU and OU had an off week but the Golden Hurricane cracked the top-25 after beating SMU 28-24. Tulsa’s last game of the regular season is against No. 7 Cincinnati on Dec. 4.

Tulsa wasn’t voted into the Amway Coaches Poll. OSU was voted No. 14 and OU is No. 17. Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida in the top five.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.