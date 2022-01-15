Todd Graham resigns as Hawaii football coach amid controversy

HONOLULU (AP) — Todd Graham resigned as the University of Hawaii's football coach Friday, stepping down amid controversy after completing the second-year of a five-year contract.

Graham resigned a week after former players and some parents testified before a state legislative hearing, criticizing the coach's management style and relationships with players. More than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal.

Graham gave up a $1,275,000 buyout by resigning. Assistant Jacob Yoro will serve as interim head coach while the school searches for a replacement.

"After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart," Graham said in a statement released by the university. "I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It wasn't easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way.