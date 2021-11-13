TCU at No. 10 OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Cowboys run all over Horned Frogs
OSU’s 447 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns were fitting for the occasion as Barry Sanders was inducted into the OSU Ring of Honor at halftime on Saturday.
Three first-half rushing scores from Jaylen Warren and another five after halftime between Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Jaden Nixon powered the 10th-ranked Cowboys in a 682-yard offensive performance. OSU’s lone aerial score came on Spencer Sanders’ 46-yard touchdown connection with Blaine Green just before halftime.
A week after the Cowboys’ defense suffocated West Virginia, OSU’s offense delivered its highest-scoring effort of the season to reach 9-1 and draw level with Oklahoma atop the Big 12 Standings.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
OSU’s running game vs TCU’s defense
The Horned Frogs came to Stillwater with a run defense allowing the third-most yards per game in the Big 12. The Cowboys exposed that defense heavily Saturday.
“They out-physicaled, outplayed, outcoached us,” TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill said. “There’s not a whole lot to say when you get beat like that.”
Warren opened the proceedings with 103 yards and his three scores before halftime. He finished with 113 for the game on 17 carries.
But the running back game took off in the second half, when Jackson and Richardson stepped in and the Cowboys gained 330 yards on the ground. All of Richardson’s team-leading 134 yards came after halftime, the two touchdowns a piece he and Jackson scored came before Nixon — a freshman — entered and rattled of a 63-yard rushing score, the first of his career.
OSU gave Barry Sanders a rushing performance to smile about on his big night Saturday.
Third down: MVP
Dominic Richardson
Warren produced his first 100-yard game since Oct. 16 and notched three touchdowns for the first time in his OSU career, but it was Richardson’s second-half performance that stole the show.
He waited until the Cowboys’ second possession of the third quarter for his first carry and broke off a barreling 28-yard run. Richardson accounted for 58 yards on that scoring drive, which finished on his 2-yard rushing touchdown. He added another 76 yards in the half and a second score in the fourth quarter.
Entering the night with 158 rushing yards on the season, Richardson gave OSU his best performance of 2021 in a game in which the Cowboys flexed its running back depth.
Fourth down: Who's next
A trip to Lubbock
OSU hits the road one last time for the 2021 regular season in Week 12, visiting Texas Tech at 7 p.m. on Fox23 on Saturday.
The Red Raiders shot out to a 31-14 halftime lead on Iowa State on Saturday and survived a Cyclones comeback, sealing a 41-38 win in the closing seconds on Jonathan Garibay’s 62-yard field goal. Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith completed 75.7% of his passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns in the win while the Red Raiders amassed 529 yards of total offense.
The Cowboys have topped Texas Tech in 10 of the past 12 meetings and have had little trouble slowing bubbling offenses in recent weeks. After the visit to Lubbock, OSU returns home for Bedlam on Nov. 27.