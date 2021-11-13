TCU at No. 10 OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Warren opened the proceedings with 103 yards and his three scores before halftime. He finished with 113 for the game on 17 carries.

But the running back game took off in the second half, when Jackson and Richardson stepped in and the Cowboys gained 330 yards on the ground. All of Richardson’s team-leading 134 yards came after halftime, the two touchdowns a piece he and Jackson scored came before Nixon — a freshman — entered and rattled of a 63-yard rushing score, the first of his career.

OSU gave Barry Sanders a rushing performance to smile about on his big night Saturday.

Third down: MVP

Dominic Richardson

Warren produced his first 100-yard game since Oct. 16 and notched three touchdowns for the first time in his OSU career, but it was Richardson’s second-half performance that stole the show.

He waited until the Cowboys’ second possession of the third quarter for his first carry and broke off a barreling 28-yard run. Richardson accounted for 58 yards on that scoring drive, which finished on his 2-yard rushing touchdown. He added another 76 yards in the half and a second score in the fourth quarter.