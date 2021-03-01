STATE COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Abmas wins Summit award
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas earned his second Summit League weekly award in the past three weeks after taking over the national lead in scoring and leading the Golden Eagles to a sweep of Western Illinois, Summit League officials announced Monday.
Abmas became the first Division I player this season to notch a pair of 40-point games when he poured in 41 to rally ORU past the Leathernecks, 85-81, in game one. He went 11-for-20 from the field, including a 6-for-12 effort from 3-point range, and buried 13-of-15 free throws.
In game two, the sophomore scored all of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the Golden Eagles built a 23-point halftime lead. In the opening 20 minutes, he went 7-for-11 from the field, 3-for-6 from 3-point range and made all eight of his free throws.
Cowgirl soccer sweeps Big 12 awards
Oklahoma State swept the first conference weekly awards of the spring following its 3-0 victory over Little Rock.
Olyvia Dowell was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Kim Rodriguez earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week accolades. Emily Plotz captured Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors, and Alex Morris rounded out the list as the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
OSU baseball’s Mathis named top Big 12 newcomer
Oklahoma State junior Brock Mathis is the Cowboys’ first conference weekly award winner in 2021 as he has been named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week for Week 2.
Mathis helped lead OSU to four wins last week as the Pokes got off to their best start to a season since 2014. Along with a .462 batting average, the Cowboy catcher tied for the team lead with a pair of home runs and five RBIs and turned in a 1.154 slugging percentage.
Tulsa’s Cline and Meinhard earn American weekly honors
Tulsa men’s soccer players Alex Meinhard and Lucas Cline were named as the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.
Meinhard scored two goals, including the game winner, and recorded an assist against UCF this week. Meinhard played 83 minutes of the contest and had a team-best five shots, three of which were on goal.
Cline logged all 90 minutes between the posts against UCF and picked up six saves.
OU’s Robertson named Big 12 Player of the Week
Oklahoma junior Taylor Robertson was been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Robertson averaged 21.0 points per game and shot 52.0% (13-for-25) in OU’s two wins last week.
Cunningham sweeps awards
Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer of the week for the second-consecutive week.
Cunningham, the only Cowboy to earn both Big 12 awards in a single week, also earned national player of the week honors from multiple outlets, including ESPN, the NCAA and College Sports Madness.
