STATE COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Abmas wins Summit award

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas earned his second Summit League weekly award in the past three weeks after taking over the national lead in scoring and leading the Golden Eagles to a sweep of Western Illinois, Summit League officials announced Monday.

Abmas became the first Division I player this season to notch a pair of 40-point games when he poured in 41 to rally ORU past the Leathernecks, 85-81, in game one. He went 11-for-20 from the field, including a 6-for-12 effort from 3-point range, and buried 13-of-15 free throws.

In game two, the sophomore scored all of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the Golden Eagles built a 23-point halftime lead. In the opening 20 minutes, he went 7-for-11 from the field, 3-for-6 from 3-point range and made all eight of his free throws.

Cowgirl soccer sweeps Big 12 awards

Oklahoma State swept the first conference weekly awards of the spring following its 3-0 victory over Little Rock.

Olyvia Dowell was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Kim Rodriguez earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week accolades. Emily Plotz captured Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors, and Alex Morris rounded out the list as the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.