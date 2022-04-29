RSU's Steve Brown named MIAA Men's Golf Coach of the Year

Rogers State men's golf head coach Steve Brown has been named the 2022 MIAA Men's Golf Coach of the Year, the league announced on Friday.
Brown guided the Hillcats to a banner season, capturing both the MIAA regular-season and tournament championships. RSU has now won eight straight tournaments dating back to October. Brown has also guided the Hillcats to a NCAA Division II Regional berth for the first time as a team since the 2017-18 season as the No. 2 team in the Central Region.
In addition to Brown's Coach of the Year award, RSU's Luke Palmowski and Daniel Robles earned individual honors as the MIAA Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Aidan Gavey and Gonzalo Chaves were also named first-team All-MIAA.