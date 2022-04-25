 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RSU softball sweeps weekly awards

  • Updated
Roger State's Andrea Morales and Abbey Rogers earned MIAA Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week honors, respectively, the league announced on Monday.

A native of El Paso, Texas, Morales went 2-0 in the circle this week with wins over Harding and Emporia State. In 12 innings, the senior did not surrender a run and only allowed three hits with 20 strikeouts, lowering her season ERA to 1.09. In the game against Emporia State, Morales earned her 100th career win and 900th career strikeout, as well as working a perfect game through 5.1 innings with 14 strikeouts. This is her third MIAA Pitcher of the Week honor this season.

Rogers, a product of Midwest City, led the Hillcats to 3-1 week with wins over Harding and Emporia State. The freshman went 5-for-12 on the week for an average of .471 with nine RBI and three home runs. Against Harding, Rogers drove in four RBI, which included a three-run blast. Against Emporia State, she recorded five RBI with two, two-run homers.

