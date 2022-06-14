RSU softball coaches named national coaching staff of the year

Rogers State softball coach Andrea Vaughan and her staff have been named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Coaching Staff of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday.

After leading the Hillcats to their first NCAA Division II Softball National Championship, Vaughan, along with assistant coaches Malori Moss, Brent Payne, Danelle Day and Steve Scott, earned their first National Coaching Staff of the Year award after being named the Central Regional Coaching Staff of the Year earlier this season. They shattered the school record for wins by finishing with a 58-10 mark, besting the previous mark of 42 from 2008.

In the record-breaking season, the Hillcats cruised to a 5-0 record in the NCAA Division II Softball Championships in Denver last month, claiming their first national championship. The road to the championship was not easy as RSU had to defeat Minnesota State twice in the Central Region Championship before going on to defeat conference-rival Central Oklahoma twice in the Super Regional. The Hillcats also won their first MIAA Tournament Championship in just their third season in the league.

Vaughan, who just completed her seventh season at the helm and 10th overall with the program, is the Hillcats' all-time wins leader. She earned her 200th career victory on April 1 at home against Lincoln and finished 2022 with 230.

The National Coaching Staff of the Year award is voted on by NCAA DII member head coaches. Vaughan and her staff will be honored at the NFCA Awards Brunch, Dec. 10 at the 2022 NFCA Convention in San Antonio, Texas.