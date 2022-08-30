RSU soccer's Andrea Egerer named Defender of the Week

Rogers State women's soccer's Andrea Egerer has been named the MIAA Women's Soccer Defender of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Washington, New Jersey, native played the full 180 minutes across both games last week and led the Hillcats to a 2-0 record to open the season, with a 4-0 win over William Jewell and a 2-0 victory over Sioux Falls.

In the win against the Cardinals, Egerer anchored a stifling RSU defense that allowed WJU only three total shots in the game. On Sunday, the redshirt sophomore led a Hillcat back line that held the Cougars to just two shots, none on goal, in the 2-0 triumph.