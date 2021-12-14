RSU hires Jones as new women's soccer coach

Rogers State Director of Athletics Chris Ratcliff announced the hiring of Chris Jones as the new women's soccer head coach Tuesday.

Jones becomes the sixth head coach in program history.

Jones was involved with all facets of the NCAA Division I program, spearheading recruiting for the Islanders as the recruiting coordinator and working primarily with the goalkeepers on a day-to-day basis. In 2019, he coached the Southland Conference Goalkeeper of the Year as the Islanders recorded the most wins and best winning percentage in program history. The team earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award in 2017 and 2018.

Prior to his time in Corpus Christi, Chris was the head women's soccer coach at Washburn for two seasons where his team tallied a cumulative team GPA of 3.51 in the spring of 2015 and an overall GPA of 3.46.

Jones spent two seasons playing soccer at Northeastern State University before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. He earned a sociology degree from OU in 2013 and a Master's of Science in Health and Human Performance from Fort Hays State in 2015.

Jones graduated from Bishop Kelley High School in 2007, helping the Comets win state championships in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Tulsa Nationals Club Soccer team from 2000-07.