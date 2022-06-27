 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RSU golf's Luke Palmowski named second-team All-American

Rogers State men's golf's Luke Palmowski has been named a second-team Ping All-American, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced on Monday. This is his second career All-American honor.

A native of Rotherham, England, Palmowski was the catalyst for the Hillcats during their 2021-22 campaign. The 2022 MIAA Player of the Year and first-team All-MIAA selection finished his career with four first-place finishes and three tournament individual wins.

In addition to his individual success, the senior led RSU to its first MIAA Championship and led the team to a berth in the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Regional Championship. Palmowski also helped the Hillcats win a program-best seven straight tournaments during the regular season.

