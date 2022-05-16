RSU golfers named to All-Region team

Rogers State men's golf's Aidan Gavey and Luke Palmowski have been named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-Region team for the Central Region, the organization announced on Monday.

Gavey and Palmowski both wrapped up their senior campaigns at the NCAA Division II Central/Midwest Regional on May 7.

Gavey, a product of Caledonia, Ontario, Canada, helped the Hillcats to a historic season, winning eight straight tournaments to close out the campaign, including winning the MIAA Championship for the first time in program history. He finished second in the tournament and was named First Team All-MIAA. In total, Gavey put together six top-10 finishes on the year, including three in the top three.

Palmowski, a native of Rotherham, England, was also a driving force for RSU this year. The 2022 MIAA Player of the Year and First Team All-MIAA selection finished his college career with four first-place finishes and three tournament individual wins.