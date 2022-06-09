Rogers State softball still basking in glow of D-II national championship

CLAREMORE — It’s been over a week now since Rogers State's softball squad claimed the NCAA Division II national championship with a 6-1 win over Cal State Dominguez Hills in Denver on May 31, and they are still enjoying the afterglow.

“It’s been very exciting, just to come back to our home town and be able to share in the excitement of this national championship,” said Hillcats coach Andrea Vaughan. “We’ve just had so much support and just to be able to bring this back to our community, and really share in such a monumental achievement, has been just an awesome experience.”

Even back home in her native El Paso, Texas, pitching ace Andrea Morales, who allowed just one run on six hits while striking out three to earn the final victory, is still receiving congratulations for winning the title.

“The days after we won, I was receiving texts from family and friends, from past coaches I haven’t heard from in years, and just support from all my friends back home was pretty surreal,” said Morales, a fifth-year senior who went 38-4 on the season in the circle. “Coming back from Colorado, getting a welcoming party from the whole city of Claremore was really nice. And everything after was really surreal. They recently posted a story in the El Paso Times here in my hometown about us winning, so I’m still feeling the effects. It still doesn’t feel real that we won; I don’t know if it ever will.”

RSU had won its conference only once before, in 2018 in the now-defunct Heartland Conference, and then they lost both of their contests at their first appearance in an NCAA regional. In 2021, they went 34-15-1 and lost in the MIAA tournament. With a 58-10 final record this year, the Hillcats shattered their previous school record for wins in a season (42 in 2008). So this year’s success was pretty much uncharted territory.

They were cruising along at 36-3 when they stumbled and lost six of nine between April 15 and 23. Vaughan admits she got a bit concerned during a rough stretch so late in the season, but after that, they caught fire, going 19-1 over their final 20 games, with the only blip being a 3-0 loss to Minnesota State at the NCAA Regional that the Hillcats hosted in Claremore.

“We were having a great season, and we hit a little bit of a bump at the end of our conference play,” Vaughan recalled of the span in mid-April. “Any season, you hope you start off hot and you have a dip and you just keep your head above water and then you get hot again. But our dip came really late and I was nervous about it, but just trying to push through and convince them that we’ll get hot again offensively. Being hot at the right time is just so key, to be playing your best softball at the right time.”

Vaughan noted that after squeaking out a 2-1 walk-off victory in the MIAA conference tournament opener over Missouri Southern (on a two-out, two-run double by Lana Gass), the belief that they could actually win it started to blossom. After that game, the Hillcats took out Nebraska-Kearney 9-0 in five innings, then beat regular-season champion Washburn twice (2-1 and 4-2, on a walk-off home run by Chelsea Spain) to claim the MIAA title.

Following the loss to Minnesota State in the second game of the regional on May 13, RSU responded by crushing Winona State 10-3 and then outlasted Minnesota State twice in the final (8-2 in a 15-inning epic and then 4-0) to win the regional.

In the Super Regional at home, Rogers State beat Central Oklahoma 3-1 in the opener and then run-ruled them, 12-1, to advance to their first national championship tournament. And when they got to Denver as part of the final eight teams and found they were seeded No. 5, the team felt a little slighted.

“During the conference tournament, that’s when I really knew, I was like, ‘Well maybe …’ and then after that tournament, we just didn’t look back,” Morales said. “At regionals, we did lose that game, but I think that just motivated us to keep going. And going into Denver, we were like, ‘Yeah, we can win this thing.’ We weren’t necessarily happy with where we were seeded. I think being seeded there actually motivated us.”

Ultimately, the Hillcats won their final 10 games, including all five at the national tournament. Outside of a 6-5 win over Cal State Dominguez Hills, the No. 8 seed, on May 30 (in which RSU battled back from a 5-0 fourth-inning deficit to win on a walk-off solo home run by Callie Yellin), every other game in the national championship tournament came by a winning margin of at least five runs.

One of the biggest factors in their sustained excellence was the performance of Morales, the MIAA Conference Player of the Year, who recorded a 1.20 ERA while striking out 348 batters and walking just 43 in 280⅓ innings. She had a Division II-leading 33 complete games and earned the Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II National Pitcher of the Year award.

“She’s meant everything to this program,” Vaughan said of Morales. “She was a five-year player, and with every passing season, she has just continued to get better and better. It's a testament to her work ethic and her desire to be the best in the nation, and she achieved that in her fifth year.

“She started off as just a rise-ball pitcher, then we developed a curve ball, and then it’s really just been refining both of those pitches and learning how to command the zone, and having that pinpoint accuracy, just refining her craft. She’s just been the key to our success.”

The other crucial component to their triumph was the offensive depth of the squad, which seemed to have someone new step up and be the hero every game. Catcher Abbey Rogers, who led the Hillcats in batting (.338), slugging percentage (.656) and RBIs (57), while also tying for the team lead in home runs (14), had the clutch bases-loaded single that scored two runs in the fourth inning of the final, erasing a 1-0 deficit and giving them a lead they kept building on.

Morales had nothing but praise for her freshman catcher.

“A freshman and a fifth-year senior as a battery was not ideal at first, but she’s a really good catcher, a clutch hitter, and she’s just super-confident in herself,” Morales said of Rogers. “She doesn’t get rattled at all, and she’s not nervous, I just don’t understand. I can’t even put it into words. She’s just super-calm, chill; she just knows she’ll get the job done.”

Other offensive leaders included Elexis Watson, who was second to Rogers in batting (.326), matched her with home runs (14) and led the squad with a .451 on-base percentage and a program-record 38 walks, and Makayla Bowman, who hit .317 and had team highs with 12 doubles and 115 total bases.

Vaughan ran down the list of some additional key contributors.

“That’s what I love about this team, 1 through 9, you don’t know who is going to step up in the big moment,” Vaughan said. “Certainly, Abbey Rogers is probably our most consistent hitter. Behind her in the 5-hole, another freshman, Bridgett Morales, really had a phenomenal freshman year. Big moments from Chelsea Spain in our lead-off. Of course, you’ve got Makayla Bowman in our 6-hole for us that is very clutch for us, and then Jaylan Gibson and Kimmi Presnell down in the 8- and 9-hole. They had just a great tournament run. It’s just a combination of all of them getting hot in big moments, and when one of them doesn’t step up, someone else comes in and does it for them.”

Morales, Rogers, Presnell, Spain and Nicole Price were all named to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship All-Tournament team.

As Vaughan looks to the future, she knows she will lose Morales, Bowman and Watson, but with a national title, the Hillcats’ ability to recruit will be significantly enhanced.

“This is going to open up a lot of doors,” Vaughan said. “Of course, the transfer portal plays a big factor in recruiting, but honestly, we’ve got so many key players coming back. You want to continue recruiting and doing what you need to do, and replacing Andrea Morales is going to be key to our success, but our lineup is going to be very strong. And then if we can find that person, coupled with M’Kayla Hillman, who had a great year for us in the circle (going 16-6 with a 1.66 ERA as the Hillcats' No. 2 pitcher), it could be a really good year for us next year, as well.”