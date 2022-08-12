Rogers State softball signs four new transfers for 2023

Rogers State softball coach Andrea Vaughan announced the signing of four transfers to join the defending NCAA Division II national champions for the 2023 season.

Beth Denney, De'Asisa Davenport, Paxton Davenport (no relation) and Samantha Farris will all seek a role on the team that went 58-10 last season.

Denney arrives in Claremore after one season at Seward County Community College. In 55 games, the Prague native hit .352 in 162 at-bats and led the team in RBI with 45, and was second with 10 home runs. She helped lead SCCC to Region VI Runner-Up finish last season.

De'Asisa Davenport joins the Hillcats after two successful seasons at Spoon River College, where the Wharton, Texas, native played in 104 games and hit .361 in 310 at bats and drove in 30 RBI. Last season, Davenport led her team to a 2-2 record in the Region 24 Tournament.

Paxton Davenport comes to RSU after two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. In her two seasons at NEO, the Kansas City, Missouri, native played in 82 games with 75 starts and hit .329 in 225 at-bats with two home runs and 29 RBI. Last year, Davenport helped NEO to a 31-20 record and an appearance in the Region II Tournament.

Farris joins the Hillcats after one season at Bossier Parrish Community College. In limited action last season, the Ridgecrest, California, native played in four games with one hit in three at-bats with an RBI. She began her college career at Colorado Northwestern Community College, where she played in 39 games as a freshman and hit .316 in 95 at-bats with two home runs and 11 RBI.