Rogers State softball claims Division II national championship

The Rogers State softball team completed an impressive run with a 6-1 victory over Cal State-Dominguez Hills on Tuesday in Denver to claim the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II national championship.

The Hillcats (57-10), who won their 10th straight game and were 19-1 in their final 20 contests, won their first MIAA conference tournament title earlier this month and had never previously won an NCAA Regional title or appeared in the Division II softball championship.

But Rogers State swept through the softball championship with five straight victories — three of them against CSUDH — and except for a 6-5 nail-biter on Monday, the No. 5-seeded Hillcats won them all by at least five runs.

The Toros actually took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly, but Rogers State pitching ace Andrea Morales shut the door after that. RSU finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Abbey Rogers delivered a two-out, bases-loaded single that scored two, her 58th and 59th RBIs of the season. The Hillcats added two more runs in each of the next two innings to build the lead.

Rogers and Nicole Price, who also had an RBI in the fifth inning, had two hits each.

In the circle, Morales (38-4) earned the complete-game victory, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out three.

Ashley Wies (21-9) took the loss for the No. 8 seed Toros (44-23), allowing just two earned runs on six hits.

Morales, Rogers, Price, Kimberli Presnell and Chelsea Spain were all named to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship All-Tournament Team.

NCAA Division II Championship

ROGERS STATE 6, CAL STATE-DOMINGUEZ HILLS 1

Rogers State;000;222;0;—;6;6;0

CSUDH;100;000;0;—;1;6;2

Morales and Rogers; Wies, Olague (7) and Lopez. W: Morales (38-4). L: Wies (21-9).