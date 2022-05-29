Rogers State reaches NCAA II softball finals

DENVER – Lana Gass drove in four runs and Andrea Morales pitched a six-hitter to lead Rogers State past top-seeded Texas-Tyler 9-3 on Sunday in the NCAA Division II Softball Championships semifinals.

Fifth-seeded RSU (56-10) advances to the best-of-three finals against the North Georgia/Cal State Dominguez Hills winner for the first time in school history. The championship series starts at 1 p.m. Monday, with the remaining games Tuesday afternoon.

"They are on this relentless pursuit and I'm just grateful to be along for the ride," RSU coach Andrea Vaughan said. "They are lot of fun to watch right now. We got a phenomenal performance out of Lana Gass at the plate today and from Andrea Morales in the circle. This feels really good right now."

Gass snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run double in the second inning.

After UT Tyler (49-9) cut its deficit to 4-3, the Hillcats scored three in the fourth as Chelsea Spain and Gass each had a RBI single and Abbey Rogers added a sacrifice fly to give the Hillcats a 7-3 lead before the rain delay.

After play resumed, Rogers socked a two-run homer in the sixth.

Morales (37-4) didn't allow a walk and struck out five.

"I just commended my team for staying focused through a rain delay," Vaughan said. "That can be a huge distraction sometimes, but I feel like they are in the right mindset."

ROGERS STATE 9, UT-TYLER 3

Rogers State;040;302;0;--;9;9;0

UT-Tyler;111;000;0;--;3;6;1

W: Morales (37-4); L: Goff (13-6). HR: Rogers State -- Rogers; UTT -- Plocheck, Marek.