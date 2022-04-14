Rogers State moves up to No. 2 in Division II coaches softball poll

Rogers State's softball team moved up to No. 2 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 Coaches Poll this week.

RSU was No. 3 last week. UT Tyler (34-4) tops the poll, receiving all 16 first-place votes.

Last week, the Hillcats (35-3, 14-0 MIAA) went 4-0 on the road with series sweeps of Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri to remain unbeaten in league play.

RSU, winners of nine straight, remains the top team from the MIAA ahead of No. 10 Central Oklahoma and Washburn, who received votes in the poll. RSU is also the highest ranked team from the Central Region ahead of No. 13 Augustana and No. 20 Minnesota State.

The Hillcats continue their road trip at 3 p.m. Friday in Wichita, taking on Newman and then travel to Edmond on noon Saturday for a top-10 matchup with Central Oklahoma.

Andrea Morales, a senior pitcher from El Paso, Texas, leads the Hillcats on the mound with a 20-1 record and a 1.24 earned run average. At the plate, Muskogee High School graduate Elexis Watson leads the team with a .396 batting average and nine home runs.