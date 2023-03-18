It wasn’t a surprise by any means, but the sheer dominance displayed this weekend at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center by Penn State has been impressive.

With five finalists and eight placers, the Nittany Lions pretty much clinched the title Friday night and added to that on Saturday, claiming their second straight title and 10th championship in the last 12 competitions.

Heading into Saturday night’s final session, Penn State had compiled 127.5 points, while second-place Iowa was far behind with 82.5, and with five more wrestlers competing in the finals, the Nittany Lions will likely build on that lead.

Penn State’s finalists include No. 1 seed Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, No. 2 Levi Haines at 157, No. 1 Carter Starocci at 174, No. 3 Aaron Brooks at 184 and No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet at 285. In the medal round during the early session Saturday, No. 6 Beau Bartlett earned third place at 141 pounds and No. 12 Shayne Van Ness took third at 149, while No. 9 Max Dean finished seventh at 197.

Bravo-Young, who has already won two NCAA titles, noted that winning another team title was a key reason why he decided to utilize his extra COVID-19 year and return to school this season.

“That's the reason I came back, to get that team title,” said Bravo-Young, who needed overtime to defeat Arizona State’s Michael McGee 6-4 in the semifinals Friday night and faces Cornell’s Vito Arujau, the No. 3 seed, in the final. “And I'm glad my decision paid off. Looks like we're going to take home the team trophy if everybody does their job.”

The success that each team member has seems to be contagious.

“I'm excited for my teammates,” said Starocci, who is also seeking his third straight title. “Watching Levi do his thing gets me fired up in the back. I feel like running through a steel wall watching him wrestle. And Aaron is next and Greg and Max just won. So I'm excited for those guys and just trying to control my emotions even through their matches.”

“I think that our coaches do a great job with getting the right talent, the talent that they want and that they think they can mold,” added Kerkvliet regarding the ongoing team success. “And as you see, they're molding them pretty good, and they're doing the right thing with them, including myself. Guys like Facundo, Levi, Shayne Van Ness, Beau Bartlett, they're all rock stars and doing great things right now.”