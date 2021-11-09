OU's Grinch says job No. 1 is to prepare Sooners' defense for Baylor

NORMAN — Every coach has a career vision. Most start as graduate assistants or volunteers, but eventually, they all want to ascend to the same coveted positions.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch admits he’s still one rung below where he ultimately wants to be.
“Oh, it’s there. Absolutely,” he said Tuesday when asked about his head-coaching aspirations. “But that’s something for the offseason.”
The problem for Grinch is that the topic no longer seems to be the domain of the offseason. Midseason terminations are becoming more frequent. There’s plenty of reasons for it. Placating hot-tempered fan bases always tops the list. But finding who’s next the quickest elevates in priority every year.
By all accounts, Grinch was a candidate for the Texas Tech head coaching job. The Red Raiders fired Matt Wells on Oct. 25. On Monday, the school announced former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire as its new head coach — effective immediately.
The Bears (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) host OU (9-0, 6-0) on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. They will do so without their former associate head coach/outside linebackers coach.
A two-week process between firing a head coach and the new hire is fairly common. But doing it with a month left in the regular season is the oddity. But it is a byproduct of the December signing period, which began in 2017. Waiting until January to woo recruits to sign the first Wednesday in February is useless if they have been signed elsewhere for six weeks.
OU coach Lincoln Riley loathed the trend's momentum when he spoke to reporters last week.
“If you’re in an administrator’s shoes you can understand that. But at the same time, I look at it as you’re trying to make your place more appealing. And is doing something like this making it more or less appealing?” Riley asked. “I don’t know. These are long-term deals and these things are a lot bigger than one class, especially in the age of the transfer portal now.
"I think it does give you a chance to maybe make up if you do lose out on a few guys because of a coaching change. I think it is a factor, but I still don’t like the direction of it.”
It’s doubtful Grinch was a serious candidate for Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt if he wasn’t willing to make the complete move until after OU’s season was settled. Grinch admitted his mind doesn’t work that way.
“Believe me, job No. 1 is to prepare these guys to play the best football we’ve played the entire season because I think that’s what it’s going to take to beat a very good Baylor team this weekend. So that’s always the focus,” Grinch said. “It’s hard not to focus. Even if you wanted to focus on something else. That play comes to mind from practice that day. There’s that play that you might see that’s an adjustment. I don’t think I’m unique in that from that standpoint.”
Honesty like that is rare. Most coaches portray themselves as the greatest metaphorical jugglers on the planet. They’ll tell an athletic director whatever they want to hear if it lands them the job they want.
Grinch didn’t take that route when it was presented to him. He has a coveted job. The Sooners’ defensive coordinator makes $1.8 million per season and has a contract that runs through the 2023 season.
“If you’re fortunate, do a good job, be around good people and have an opportunity past that, that’s kind of the name of upward mobility that way,” Grinch said. “That would be the extent of it.”