OU's Grinch says job No. 1 is to prepare Sooners' defense for Baylor

OU coach Lincoln Riley loathed the trend's momentum when he spoke to reporters last week.

“If you’re in an administrator’s shoes you can understand that. But at the same time, I look at it as you’re trying to make your place more appealing. And is doing something like this making it more or less appealing?” Riley asked. “I don’t know. These are long-term deals and these things are a lot bigger than one class, especially in the age of the transfer portal now.

"I think it does give you a chance to maybe make up if you do lose out on a few guys because of a coaching change. I think it is a factor, but I still don’t like the direction of it.”

It’s doubtful Grinch was a serious candidate for Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt if he wasn’t willing to make the complete move until after OU’s season was settled. Grinch admitted his mind doesn’t work that way.