Zac Selmon, Oklahoma's deputy athletic director, named Mississippi State's next AD

Kellen Sampson’s routine over the years has included morning phone calls with his best friend Zac Selmon.

They’ve been good buddies since the Sampson family moved to Norman in 1994. They’ve been teammates, roommates and confidants.

There will be an added topic of conversation from this point. In addition to talking about parenthood, Kellen Sampson will learn all about Mississippi State athletics.

On Friday, Selmon was named Mississippi State’s director of athletics.

Selmon had spent the past eight years on OU’s athletic department administration staff, where he was Joe Castiglione’s deputy AD for external engagement and advancement. Selmon oversaw a number of programs related to OU’s strategic plan in athletics.

Selmon is the son of Dewey Selmon and the nephew of Lee Roy and Lucious Selmon. The Selmon brothers, Oklahoma football icons, had a life-sized statue just northeast of Memorial Stadium.

Sampson is happy for his friend and said Selmon “turned down a lot” before finding the right fit at the Southeastern Conference school.

“Zac could have been an AD year ago. He’s been extremely judicious. He’s always valued and understood the power of Oklahoma,” Sampson said. “Here lately, he’s even turned down the opportunity to interview.

“He has such crazy loyalty and a genuine love for Joe C. He would think ‘we have too much going on here to be worried about me.’”

Selmon, 38, will be breaking barriers at Mississippi State. He’s the first Black AD in school history.

“There’s nobody that is more built to handle that responsibility and nobody that’s more prepared to do a great job, regardless of his race,” Sampson said. “He is beyond qualified and did it the hard way. He did it step-by-step and never skipped a rung on the ladder.

“The fact that he is an unbelievable standard bearer and groundbreaker – it gets me emotional to talk about it – there’s just not somebody who is more equipped. I’ve said this since I was nine years old – he doesn’t know how to fail.”