'You make this place so special': Brent Venables hired as OU's next head football coach

“A born leader, he helped build and sustain an exceptional culture during his 13 years here at Oklahoma and his 10 seasons at Clemson,” Castiglione said in a statement. “He has a track record of establishing meaningful relationships with his players and preparing them for the next level. Brent embraces competition and the challenges that come with it, and there is no doubt in my mind he is the right man to lead OU football into its next great era.”

From 1999-2011, Venables helped Oklahoma to the 2000 national championship, three other national championship game appearances (2003, ’04 and ’08) and seven Big 12 titles.

“Brent was a major part of our 2000 national championship team here at OU, won two national titles at Clemson and, all told, has coached in eight national championship games. He knows the formula to win national championships and has the toughness, the attitude and the fight that I think will elevate our program in a lot of positive ways,” said former OU coach Bob Stoops in the university news release.

“I’ve always loved his energy, excitement and passion for the game — it clearly spills over to his players. He has the absolute right experience to come in at this time and really boost our program.