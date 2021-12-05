'You make this place so special': Brent Venables hired as OU's next head football coach

Brent Venables won’t have a "settling in" period as Oklahoma’s new head football coach.
He’s home and ready to hit the ground running.
Hundreds greeted Venables and his family at OU’s Max Westheimer Airport upon his Sunday night arrival to Norman,
Venables appeared more excited to see Sooner Nation. What was his message to OU fans from the tarmac?
“Thank you and keep being you. You make this place so special. People have no idea of the love and the appreciation that ya’ll have for your program. This is one of the richest, storied programs in the history of college football,” Venables said. “But it’s not just all the success, it’s the true passion and love that ya’ll have in this state for your team. We separate ourselves.
“There’s a lot of good football programs out there, but there’s only one OU.”
Oklahoma will host one of the biggest welcome home celebrations in school history on Monday morning.
A 10:30 a.m. “celebration” was planned for Oklahoma fans inside the Everest Training Center. Doors open at 9:30 and the event is open to the public.
Venables spent 13 years (1999-2011) on the Sooners’ coaching staff before spending the next decade as Clemson’s defensive coordinator.
“This is an incredibly special opportunity. Julie and I and our family are extremely grateful for the belief in us — and certainly in me — to be the next head coach at Oklahoma, one of the winningest and most tradition-rich programs in college football history,” Venables said earlier in a statement.
“Our memories from Norman, where all four of our children were born, have been nothing but great. We’re looking forward to making another decade-plus of incredible memories as we transition to a new era of Oklahoma football, especially with the opportunity and the challenge to join the SEC, the premier conference in all of college football.”
Director of athletics Joe Castiglione told everyone he would be “stealthy” during his search for Lincoln Riley’s replacement and the school’s 23rd football coach. Castiglione held true to his word.
Many names had been speculated during the past week including Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. There were even been wild thoughts that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was a candidate.
Venables brings stability to the program that’s only had three coaches in the past 24 seasons.
While he’s never been a head coach, Venables understands the OU culture. He’s also worked under legendary coaches during his career, including Swinney and Hall of Fame coaches Bill Snyder and Stoops.
“A born leader, he helped build and sustain an exceptional culture during his 13 years here at Oklahoma and his 10 seasons at Clemson,” Castiglione said in a statement. “He has a track record of establishing meaningful relationships with his players and preparing them for the next level. Brent embraces competition and the challenges that come with it, and there is no doubt in my mind he is the right man to lead OU football into its next great era.”
From 1999-2011, Venables helped Oklahoma to the 2000 national championship, three other national championship game appearances (2003, ’04 and ’08) and seven Big 12 titles.
“Brent was a major part of our 2000 national championship team here at OU, won two national titles at Clemson and, all told, has coached in eight national championship games. He knows the formula to win national championships and has the toughness, the attitude and the fight that I think will elevate our program in a lot of positive ways,” said former OU coach Bob Stoops in the university news release.
“I’ve always loved his energy, excitement and passion for the game — it clearly spills over to his players. He has the absolute right experience to come in at this time and really boost our program.
“With 13 years here at OU and 10 at Clemson, you couldn’t ask for better preparation to handle a job like this and handle it well. He’s taking over a 10-2 team that has so much more potential, and the bottom line is he’s the perfect guy to get us to the next level.”
Venables’ defensive units have been remarkably consistent over the last decade. Each of the last eight Clemson defenses have ranked in the top 15 nationally in yards allowed and seven of the last eight have ranked in the top 20 in points allowed.
The Sooners will have one more game this season. They will face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. The San Antonio-based game will be at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.