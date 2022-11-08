'You gotta learn from it': Gabriel, Sooners piecing together his three-interception outing and looking ahead to West Virginia

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel hasn’t had many days like the three-interception afternoon he had in Oklahoma’s 38-35 loss to Baylor in Week 10. In fact, since arriving to the college ranks at UCF in 2019, the Sooners’ quarterback has tossed three interceptions in a game only one other time, a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati in his freshman season.

As a result, that turnover-laden showing Saturday has given way to an unfamiliar game week for the fourth-year passer. So what kind of perspective is Gabriel carrying with him into OU’s Week 11 trip to West Virginia (11 a.m., FS1) in search of a bounce back?

“You gotta learn from it,” he said Monday night. “No excuses. Assess whatever went on on Saturday and you gotta move on. We’ve got a new opportunity on Saturday. We’re sticking to that and being as positive as possible.”

Gabriel’s three picks mingled with the Sooners’ growing count of pre-snap penalties and a still leaky run defense to concoct OU’s fourth defeat of the season, outweighing an otherwise adequate 22-of-34 passing effort that produced 261 passing yards and the 15th and 16th passing touchdowns of his debut season in Norman.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go your way,” Gabriel said. “Sometimes you have to make better decisions and take some calculated risks. I didn’t do that. Yeah — just didn’t go my way necessarily.”

With West Virginia on the horizon, Gabriel is ready to look ahead.

But part of moving forward, naturally, is peering backward and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby noted Monday that Gabriel was in the building all day, “spending his own time watching his own tape”, evaluating everything from Baylor and the three-tipped interceptions that played a role in swinging the game.

Instructive in all of that is what Lebby saw on Gabriel’s trio of turnovers:

On the first interception, a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Baylor’s TJ Franklin into the arms of linebacker Dillon Doyle: “The very first one was one where we were in quick-game and the ball really should have come out quicker to the field side, that’s the first read. The outcome of the play was very frustrating, obviously. Part of it was because we were late and the other part is the guy tips it and the other guy makes a good play while the ball is in the air.”

On the second, which hit Brayden Willis’ right hand before landing with Bears defensive back Devin Lemear: “Then the second throw was an absolute incredible ball. Frustrated by that one with the outcome but he threw just a great ball. B-Will gets his right hand on it. Wasn't able to get his left one up”

On the third, when Gabriel launched an errant throw into heavy coverage just before halftime: “Going through it and talking him through it, Dillon hasn’t done that all year. He has not put the ball in harm's way. And he did there and he knows that and we want that one back.”

At worst, Lebby thinks Gabriel was on the hook for one and a half of the interceptions he threw against Baylor. On another day, one or two of those tipped passes might have fallen to the ground harmlessly.

“That's part of stepping in the arena,” Lebby said.

Perhaps most perplexing in Gabriel’s Week 10 showing was how uncharacteristic the interceptions were. While Gabriel has fumbled three times this fall, he’d thrown only one interception this fall before Saturday’s turnover triple, a pass directly to Kansas’ Kenny Logan on Oct. 15.

In a season in which questions have been asked of Gabriel’s accuracy and overall ceiling, his ability to take care of the football in the air has been one of the strongest rebuttals. Against Baylor, that defense was dented.

Clear, from both Gabriel and Lebby, is that Sooners’ quarterback’s confidence isn’t wavering as OU enters its final three games. On Monday, Gabriel harped as much on the mistakes as he did the positive plays in the Sooners’ 35-point performance.

What kind of role does Lebby playing in massaging Gabriel’s confidence in a week like this one?

“I'm definitely involved, the Sooners’ first-year coordinator said.

“Just through meetings and talking and constant discussion since Saturday when we got off the field. Obviously, I think everybody's aware of our relationship. How much trust and confidence I have in him. I think it's likewise. And again, he’s a guy that's played a ton of ball…he'll be ready to play and he'll be fully confident in the plan and what we're gonna go do on Saturday.”