NORMAN — Oklahoma’s 2023 spring football camp is in the books. The next time we’ll see coach Brent Venables and the Sooners, fall practice will be underway and the Sept. 2 opener against Arkansas State will be on the horizon.

The 15 spring practices OU ran from mid-March through Saturday’s spring game revealed plenty of what’s new about the Sooners in 2023 off the back of a 6-7 finish last fall.

With a staff that replaced only one assistant — wide receivers coach Emmett Jones — from a year ago, there’s continuity in a program that feels more settled on its foundation in Year 2 under Venables. Through additions and developments on defense, OU’s weakest link in 2022 appears deeper, more talented and better equipped to fit Venables’ preferred scheme.

And in the heavy share of spring game snaps that went to Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold, there are indications of what OU’s quarterback depth chart might look like come August.

But as the Sooners enter the next phase of the 2023 offseason, plenty of questions still remain. Some could be answered in the coming weeks in the spring transfer portal window. Others may have to wait for August and the non-conference slate in the early weeks of the regular season.

For now, let’s dive into some of the things we’re still left wonder about with the door shut on OU’s spring camp:

Running backs

Down Jovantae Barnes (foot) and Marcus Major (hand) and operating with a hobbled offensive line (more on that soon), the spring scrimmage was never going to deliver a full sample of the Sooners’ running back depth. Under the circumstances, running backs Gavin Sawchuk, Tawee Walker, Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks combined for 28 carries for 78 yards as part of a tepid overall offensive performance.

Come August, however, the unit has all the elements necessary to become a point of strength for OU.

Sawchuk’s speed and power were on display at the Cheez-It Bowl last December. Barnes impressed in his opportunities in 2022. Major has flashed talent when he’s featured for OU from 2019-22. Smothers and Hicks each carry upside.

But one thing the Sooners do not possess in that group is a player proven as a lead running back for a full season at the college level.

Perhaps the Sooners will address that issue with a veteran addition from the transfer portal this spring. Otherwise, OU enters the fall hoping for a leader to emerge from its pack of talented, yet inexperienced rushers.

Wide receivers

The scrimmage began with questions around the primary pass-catching contributors behind Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops. The 36-plus minutes of football that followed didn’t bring much clarity.

There were moments for D.J. Graham (two catches, 74 yards), Gavin Freeman (three catches, 47 yards, TD) and Andrel Anthony (two catches, 23 yards). But none from the deep position group turned in — or had the chance to deliver — the kind of convincing performance that might breed confidence for the fall.

Monday’s commitment from Texas transfer receiver Brenen Thompson gives the Sooners another potential playmaker. Competition at the position should carry into the regular season.

Offensive line

OU opted for an offense-on-defense scrimmage and a funky scoring system largely due to the state of an offensive line that was hampered by injury all spring.

Yet the Sooners opened the game with four of the five spots on the line filled by players who will make up OU’s opening day unit. Tyler Guyton at right tackle. Andrew Raym at center. McKade Mettauer and Savoin Byrd at the guard spots.

Slot in Stanford transfer Walter Rouse at left tackle once he’s recovered from shoulder surgery and the Sooners present a pretty robust offensive line.

But the slew of spring injuries and the questions around depth they exposed do linger. OU may well look to add an offensive lineman in the spring portal. On the flip side, it was only earlier this month that offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said “we’ve got what we need,” up front in 2023.

Linebackers

In junior Danny Stusman and do-it-all transfer Dasan McCullough, OU has a pair of established pieces at the middle of the defense. Do the Sooners need another veteran in that group?

Sophomore Jaren Kanak has jumped out every time he’s stepped on the field dating back to last September. Kip Lewis certainly stood out with his team-high 11 tackles in the spring game. Shane Witter and Kobie McKinzie make for interesting options at the position, as well.

Yet similar to the running back spot, OU lacks proven experience within its linebacker depth. Maybe Venables and Co. look to the portal for some of it this spring.

Peyton Bowen

The coveted five-star freshman did nothing to slow the hype train with his first-quarter interception on one of Gabriel’s deep balls. Bowen’s count of snaps with the first-team defense won’t stymie active imaginations, either.

Just how much could Peyton Bowen factor into the Sooners’ secondary in 2023?

It’s a crowded room of safeties for Bowen to emerge from among the likes of Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence, Reggie Pearson, Robert Spears-Jennings and Damond Harmon.

Maybe Bowman is an example for Bowen. The playmaking junior appeared in 11 games and made seven starts in his debut season in 2021. Why couldn’t the athletic Bowen do the same?