OKLAHOMA CITY –Oklahoma had a superstar trio – including No. 1 pick Alex Storako – selected in the World Professional Fastpitch draft on Monday night.

The Sooners’ pitcher was the top overall selection by the Oklahoma City Spark, which opens its first season in June.

Storako’s teammate Haley Lee was a fourth-round pick by the Spark, which now has five Sooners on its roster: Storako, Lee, Jocelyn Alo, Lynnsie Elam and Keilani Ricketts.

Shortstop Grace Lyons was a sixth-round selection by the Texas Smoke, the league’s other expansion team. Arkansas pitcher Chenice Delse, a former Tulsa player and Carl Albert High School graduate, was a third-round pick by the Spark.

Oklahoma State second baseman Rachel Becker was the fifth pick in the second round by the Smash It Vipers. Her teammate, shortstop Kiley Naomi, was the third pick in the third round by the Vipers, which is based in Rochester, New York.

Amber Flores, Oklahoma City’s coach, said she’d been targeting Storako as her selection..

“We knew we had the first overall draft pick and we knew Alex was the one for a lot of different reasons,” Flores said. “Obviously, it’s her skill set on the field. She’s brought so much to OU, but not only that, it’s her as a person.

“We knew that she was who we wanted. We knew that people would get behind her. We knew this community would support her. We couldn’t have hit any more with that first overall pick and we’re really happy about it.”

Storako joins fellow OU alumni Lauren Chamberlain (who is also the WPF’s commissioner), Alo and Paige Lowry as a No. 1 overall pick in a women’s fastpitch league.

Lee, like Storako, is in her lone season at OU. The catcher currently leads the team with 12 home runs and is hitting .426.

“I’m pumped about picking Haley,” OKC owner Tina Floyd said. “Haley Lee’s having a standout year. She’s had a great career, but just watching her right now, I was really excited to add her.”

Due to NCAA regulations, athletes selected in Monday’s draft are not permitted to sign with respective teams until the conclusion of the 2023 collegiate season when their eligibilities have been exhausted. Players have the option to play in one of two professional softball leagues: WPF or Athletes Unlimited, whose draft is scheduled for May 8.

Lyons was a sixth-round selection by the Smoke. Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Brandon Phillips owns the team and spoke about the shortstop..

“Everybody’s not signed yet. It’s all about your draft and whoever you can sign to get them on the field,” Phillips said. “I’m very happy with everyone that we selected.

“Grace, what can I say? Her stats, her passion, her being a winner and a champion. Her resume is amazing:”

An explanation for Lyons’ late selection could possibly coincide with some career decisions for Lyons in terms of what direction she wants to go. Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts was also a sixth-round pick.

The WPF’s 24-player draft focused on college players in their final season. Four teams selected players: The Spark, the Vipers, the Texas Smoke (based out of Austin) and the USSSA Pride (Viera, Florida).

Chamberlain, who introduced each draft pick during the event at Oklahoma City’s Yale Theatre, said this is a full-circle moment for her.

“This just speaks to the growth of softball that now not only can you get drafted and be a professional player, but you can have a career in softball,” Chamberlain said. “You can continue past your player and be involved in the sport and still be successful and a career woman.”

She pointed to the many current players in attendance on Monday night.

“This also gives them a chance to celebrate This is their job, they play professional softball for a living … they have much more to give than just playing, so I love it. It was a good business night. It was a good celebration.”