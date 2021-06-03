 Skip to main content
Women's College World Series: Top-seeded Sooners shocked following eight-inning loss against James Madison
breaking

Women's College World Series: Top-seeded Sooners shocked following eight-inning loss against James Madison

  Updated
bedlamsoftball1111

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso talks with her team during the Sooners' loss to Oklahoma State last month in Stillwater.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Emig and Haisten, episode 21: Plenty of excitement for sports junkies in this great sports state

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Women’s College Series produced a stunning upset in its 2021 return to Oklahoma City.

Top-ranked Oklahoma dropped a 4-3, eight-inning decision against James Madison, a team proving it belonged on the biggest stage.

Kate Gordon gave the Dukes the lead in the top of the eighth after hitting Shannon Saile's 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center. It was the left-fielder’s first hit in her last 14 at-bats.

Odicci Alexander threw an outstanding game for the Dukes. Facing the top of OU’s lineup in the bottom of the eighth, the right-hander worked around a walk to Jocelyn Alo to get a groundout and two fly balls to set off a celebration.

OU will now play the loser of the Oklahoma State-Georgia contest in a Saturday elimination game. First pitch will be 11 a.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alexander (17-1) stymied the Sooners’ powerful offense during the first-round contest. Three runs is the lowest scoring output for OU all season.

Normalcy did return to Hall of Fame Stadium.

The WCWS returned to its regular destination after a one-year cancellation due to COVID. The venue revealed a facelift that included an upper deck which expanded capacity to around 13,000.

The stadium was packed on the warm afternoon, with crimson-and-cream clad fans surrounding the field.

James Madison began to silence the partisan OU crowd in the third inning.

After Lauren Bernett reached base on an infield single and Michelle Sullivan reached on an error, Sara Jubas touched Oklahoma starter Shannon Saile (17-1) for a three-run homer to gather a 3-0 lead.

The deficit was short-lived for the Sooners.

Tiare Jennings tied the game with a three-run home run to straightaway center field. It was her 26th of the season and reenergized the crowd.

OU (50-3) only managed to get two runners in scoring position in eight innings against Alexander.

