Women's College World Series: Top-seeded Sooners shocked following eight-inning loss against James Madison

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Women’s College Series produced a stunning upset in its 2021 return to Oklahoma City.

Top-ranked Oklahoma dropped a 4-3, eight-inning decision against James Madison, a team proving it belonged on the biggest stage.

Kate Gordon gave the Dukes the lead in the top of the eighth after hitting Shannon Saile's 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center. It was the left-fielder’s first hit in her last 14 at-bats.

Odicci Alexander threw an outstanding game for the Dukes. Facing the top of OU’s lineup in the bottom of the eighth, the right-hander worked around a walk to Jocelyn Alo to get a groundout and two fly balls to set off a celebration.

OU will now play the loser of the Oklahoma State-Georgia contest in a Saturday elimination game. First pitch will be 11 a.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alexander (17-1) stymied the Sooners’ powerful offense during the first-round contest. Three runs is the lowest scoring output for OU all season.

Normalcy did return to Hall of Fame Stadium.

The WCWS returned to its regular destination after a one-year cancellation due to COVID. The venue revealed a facelift that included an upper deck which expanded capacity to around 13,000.