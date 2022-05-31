Women's College World Series team capsules

Northwestern

Seed: No. 9

Record: 45-11

Coach: Kate Drohan (21st season at Northwestern, 703-398-1)

NCAA WCWS history: Sixth appearance

Top players: C Jordyn Rudd, .375, 11 2B, 8 HR, 52 RBI; OF Rachel Lewis .356, 22 HR, 61 RBI; OF Skyler Shellmyer, .354, 69 H, 22 SB.

Top pitchers: LHP Danielle Williams, 31-4, 1.86 ERA, 241 IP, 323 K; RHP Lauren Dvorak, 7-4, 5.15 ERA, 53 IP, 30 K; RHP Lauren Boyd, 2.53 ERA, 51 K.

Fast fact: The Wildcats, led by Big Ten pitcher of the year Danielle Williams, will be making their first WCWS appearance in 15 years.

Oklahoma

Seed: No. 1

Record: 54-2

Coach: Patty Gasso (22nd season at OU, 1390-343-2)

NCAA WCWS history: 16th appearance (five national championships: 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021)

Top players: UTIL Jocelyn Alo, .497, 73 H, 29 HR, 72 RBI; OF Jayda Coleman .429, 7 HR, 13 SB, 54 H; IF Grace Lyons, .418, 21 HR, 62 RBI.

Top pitchers: RHP Jordy Bahl, 21-1, 0.95 ERA, 132⅓ IP, 199 K; LHP Hope Trautwein, 18-1, 0.40 ERA, 104⅓ IP, 141 K; RHP Nicole May, 15-0, 0.99 ERA, 85 IP, 93 K.

Fast fact: Oklahoma has lost only six games in the past two seasons, which is less than any school has lost this spring (Arizona lost seven games this year).

UCLA

Seed: No. 5

Record: 48-8

Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez (16th season at UCLA, 720-188-1)

NCAA WCWS history: 30th appearance (12 national championships: 1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019)

Top players: IF Delanie Wisz, .407, 14 HR, 58 RBI; IF Briana Perez, .393, 10 HR, 42 RBI; UTIL Maya Brady, .329, 11 2B, 13 HR, 46 RBI.

Top pitchers: RHP Megan Faraimo, 22-4, 1.70 ERA, 181⅔ IP, 278 K; RHP Holly Azevedo, 20-2, 1.19 ERA, 117⅓ IP, 136 K.

Fast fact: UCLA has advanced to the past seven WCWS, including a national championship series victory in 2019 over Oklahoma.

Texas

Seed: Unseeded

Record: 43-19-1

Coach: Mike White (fourth season at Texas, 156-53-1)

NCAA WCWS history: Sixth appearance

Top players: IF Janae Jefferson, .431, 22 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBI; IF Mia Scott, .370, 67 H, 33 RBI, 24 SB; C Mary Iakopo, .335, 14 2B, 10 HR, 54 RBI.

Top pitchers: RHP Hailey Dolcini, 2.19 ERA, 22-10, 195 IP, 210 K; LHP Estelle Czech, 3.41 ERA, 11-1, 86⅓ IP, 74 K; RHP Sophia Simpson, 3.63 ERA, 8-4, 83 IP, 102 K.

Fast fact: Janae Jefferson enters the WCWS with one of the nation’s hottest bats. She’s hitting .522 in seven games, including three doubles and three home runs.

Oklahoma State

Seed: No. 7

Record: 46-12

Coach: Kenny Gajewski (seventh season at OSU, 267-119)

NCAA WCWS history: 10th appearance

Top players: OF Katelynn Carwile, .353, 14 2B, 7 HR, 31 R, 33 RBI; OF Cheyenne Factor, .303, 27 BB, 10 HR, 33 RBI; OF Chelsea Alexander, .317, 1 HR, 27 R, .423 OBP

Top pitchers: LHP Kelly Maxwell, 19-4, 1.16 ERA, 11 SHO, 18 CG, 279 K; RHP Morgan Day, 13-4, 2.56 ERA, 2 SHO, 7 CG, 104 K

Fast fact: Oklahoma State has reached three straight Women’s College World Series for the first time in the NCAA era.

Florida

Seed: No. 14

Record: 48-17

Coach: Tim Walton (17th season at Florida, 887-199)

NCAA WCWS history: 11th appearance (two national championships: 2014, 2015)

Top players: IF Skylar Wallace, .406, 79 R, 53 RBI, 55 SB, OF Kendra Falby, .401, 83 H, 105 total bases, 3B Charla Echols, .306, 15 2B, 4 HR, 58 RBI

Top pitchers: RHP Lexie Delbrey, 15-3, 2.20 ERA, 2 SHO, 4 CG, 116 K; RHP Elizabeth Hightower, 17-8, 2.44 ERA, 5 SHO, 9 CG, 132 K

Fast fact: The Gators have outscored opponents 47-10 across six games thus far in 2022 NCAA Softball Championship play.

Arizona

Seed: Unseeded

Record: 38-20

Coach: Caitlin Lowe (one season at Arizona, 38-20)

NCAA WCWS history: 25th appearance (eight national championships: 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2006, 2007)

Top players: UTL Allie Skaggs, .371, 24 HR, 58 RBI, .818 SLG, C Sharlize Palacios, .331, 19 HR, 35 BB, 62 RBI, OF Jasmine Perezchica, .377, 61 H, 43 R

Top pitchers: RHP Hanah Bowen,, 13-10, 3.67 ERA, 2 SHO, 9 CG, 107 K; RHP Devyn Netz, 15-7, 3.53 ERA, 3 SHO, 7 CG, 77 K

Fast fact: The Wildcats’ third consecutive College World Series appearance comes under first-year coach Caitlin Lowe, who spent nine seasons with the program as an assistant before taking over in June 2021.

Oregon State

Seed: Unseeded

Record: 39-20

Coach: Laura Helm (10th season at Oregon State, 268-230-1)

NCAA WCWS history: second appearance

Top players: INF Frankie Hammoude, .386, 15 HR, 37 BB, 39 RBI, INF Kiki Escobar, .343, 74 H, 41 R, DP Mariah Mazon, .366, 12 HR, 40 RBI

Top pitchers: RHP Mariah Mazon, 17-11, 2.05 ERA, 2 SHO, 17 CG, 220 K; RHP Sarah Haendiges, 13-6, 1.97 ERA, 7 SHO, 1 CG, 131 K

Fast fact: The Beavers come to Oklahoma City for their first NCAA Women’s College World appearance since 2006 and the second all-time in program history.

