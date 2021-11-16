Women's basketball: Sooners take down Central Arkansas in Norman

Ana Llanusa led three Oklahoma players in double figures with 16 points as the Sooners defeated Central Arkansas 78-54 Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Arena in Norman.

Madi Williams added 15 points for the Sooners (3-0) and Skylar Vann had a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

OU led 17-11 after one quarter, but took control in the second period. The Sooners made 9-of-17 shots in the quarter, while holding UCA (1-2) to just 2-for-8 shooting over the same period. OU led 36-19 at halftime and was not threatened in the second half.

The Sooners will next play three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, starting with a 4 p.m. Saturday game against No. 9 Oregon.

OKLAHOMA 78, CENTRAL ARK. 54

UCA (1-2): Ibeh 7-19 1-2 15, Wright 5-14 1-1 11, Hudspeth 2-5 2-2 8, Cody 0-0 2-4 2, Fornah 0-3 0-0 0, Langhi 4-7 2-2 10, Fowler 3-4 0-0 6, White 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-11 54.

OU (3-0): Llanusa 5-14 5-7 16, Williams 6-10 2-4 15, Washington 2-9 2-2 7, Robertson 1-5 2-2 5, Lampkin 1-2 1-1 3, Vann 5-10 1-2 12, Scott 3-3 2-2 8, Perkins 1-2 2-2 5, Svoboda 0-2 4-6 4, Tot 1-1 1-4 3, Tucker 0-1 0-2 0, White 0-0 0-0. Totals 25-59 22-34 78.