With Dillon Gabriel's status still unclear, who could take snaps in Oklahoma's game against Texas?

NORMAN — An Oklahoma quarterback will make his debut in the Red River Showdown game on Saturday.

Yet-to-be determined: Who will take snaps for the Sooners?

Starter Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol after absorbing a targeting penalty at TCU. Brent Venables didn’t update the quarterback’s current status during his Tuesday news conference.

“There's some injury situations going on right now that are still up in the air, and I'm really not going to talk about any of those right now until I have clarity and I'm 100 percent sure on who's going to be available and who's not. Today is not that day for that.”

If Gabriel isn’t recovered for Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest against Texas, Davis Beville, General Booty or Nick Evers is expected to get his first start at Oklahoma in an important Big 12 rivalry game.

Will the depth chart — Beville, Booty then Evers — stay true to form? Or is there a chance that it could shift?

“Obviously (Beville) is the first one who went in last week,” Venables said. “We’ll have three quarterbacks taking reps this week just in case and we’ll see how the week goes. By game time, we’ll have that figured out. And, I would assume, even before that.”

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will be watching all closely during practice this week, especially if Gabriel can’t play.

“Ultimately, it's gonna fall on myself to make sure whoever's out there is put in positions of success,” he said. “Create layups for guys and … shoot, again, create a situation where we know what the outcome is going to be before we call the play. So that's what we're looking for. And we'll work through that as the week moves forward.”

Beville was 7-for-16 passing for 50 yards after entering last weekend’s TCU loss early in the second quarter. He rushed six times for minus-11 yards with three sacks adding to that deficit. Booty took the game’s final two snaps and handed the ball off twice.

Beville’s playing time at quarterback — most recently in last year’s Peach Bowl while playing for Pitt — was a main factor in his spot on the depth chart.

“I think Davis, the thing is, more than anything, just having experience,” Lebby said. “Being able to pull from some of the things he’s gone through that’s gotten him to this point. That’s playing in some big games prior to this.”

“With General, he’s done a good job. Obviously with both of those guys showing up at the same time, it’s been a crash course for them from a football standpoint, just knowledge and how we get it done.”

Lebby mentioned Evers’ growth on a weekly basis. That thought was copied by Venables.

On Thursdays, there are a few scrimmage series featuring younger players. Evers has gotten better and his growth has been larger than fall camp.

“We saw all of that potential throwing, running, decision making, really come to fruition over the last several weeks,” Venables said. “Coach Lebby would probably get up and tell you he’s not near ready, all of the things he needs to do better. I’m just standing back watching him play football. He’s done a really nice job.”

Beville had received limited snaps before entering with 10 minutes to go before halftime against TCU. At times, he appeared to hold onto the football too long.

Of Beville’s completions, his longest pass was 16 yards.

“It's just getting real reps. That's the biggest thing is real playing time and real reps. I'll keep saying this, I was proud of him for how he took care of the ball,” Lebby said. “He had an opportunity a couple of times to let one go but didn't feel good about it. He takes care of it, which we're going to live on the right side of it.

“We're going to be aggressive but always want to be on the right side of that. Him getting reps and the more he plays, the better he'll be.”

Gabriel’s status has been closely monitored, and Lebby appreciates the concussion protocol process.

“I think everybody here understands that there’s protocol for a reason and making sure that we’re putting in the best position to one, be healthy, and two, give them the resources they need to have a chance to be healthy,” Lebby said. “So that’s something that’s constantly being talked about as a staff, and our people are doing that right now.”