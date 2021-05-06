With Big 12 on the line, what wins Bedlam softball series - better pitching or better hitting?

There will be plenty of spice surrounding Bedlam softball this weekend.
Top-ranked Oklahoma will face No. 7 Oklahoma State with a Big 12 regular-season championship on the line. Both teams are extremely confident entering the three-game set, which will be played in Stillwater (which also became an intriguing storyline between the rivals).
OU boasts the nation’s top offense. Oklahoma State has two aces who have shut opponents down.
Let’s play some softball, beginning with Friday’s 7 p.m. contest.
“It’s kind of fun, the fact that one of the two of us will walk away Big 12 champions,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We are preparing, we feel confident and we look forward to the challenge. We are excited. These are the games that make memories for you and your buddies on the team.”
“I foresee these being really tight games and good games,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “When I look at the schedules of both of these teams, it will be the best team that (both have) played up to this point.”
For Oklahoma to win its ninth consecutive regular-season crown, it will have to have success away from home.
Stillwater is the home of this series because OSU opted to host all three games instead of sharing hosting duties. It’s the first time that’s happened since 1997.
How big has home-field advantage been recently? OSU has won 32 of its last 34 games at Cowgirl Stadium dating back to the 2019 season.
The Sooners (40-1 overall, 14-0 Big 12) boast the nation’s top offense. The Cowgirls (39-6, 14-1) have the league’s top pitching staff.
What’s going to give on the diamond?
“I know OU has scored a lot of runs throughout this season, but again, it’s conference play. It’s a little different,” Gajewski said. “We haven’t given up a lot of runs. I kind of go with the old adage that good pitching beats good hitting when good pitching is on. I’m going to go with that.”
The Cowgirls are led by pitchers Carrie Eberle and Kelly Maxwell. The duo has a combined 32-3 record in the circle this season.
Eberle is 18-1 with an ERA of 0.93. She’s in the top 20 in ERA, shutouts (6) and wins (18). Maxwell is 14-2 with 116 strikeouts in 89.0 innings.
“These two kids have ace stuff. This is what it is all about. I feel good. They need to be them. They don’t need to be anything else,” Gajewski said. “They don’t need to try to be better than what they’ve been. If they are what they are and what they’ve been, we’ll be really good.”
Gasso said her team will have to be disciplined against “a very good pitching staff.”
“We’ll have our game plan. If we have to adjust, we’ll adjust. There are a lot of adjustments through the game that we have to make,” Gasso said. “What I’m seeing at practice, I’m feeling really good about. Some of these guys figure some things out.
“It’s going to be really great battles and we’re going to have to have the right people, the right personnel and make changes and not continue to do the same thing over and over if it’s not working for us. This is a pretty smart offense and they love challenges. They are looking forward to it.”
How impressive is this Oklahoma offense? They are hitting .432 as a team, which is 56 points better than second-best Long Island University. OU has three of the nation’s top 10 hitters in Tiare Jennings (.500), Jocelyn Alo (.492) and Jayda Coleman (.491).
Gajewski will not allow his team to put the Sooners on a pedestal.
“They swing with intent. They are aggressive. They generally swing at strikes. They don’t swing and miss a whole lot,” the OSU coach said about the Sooners. “These kids that we are going to face, they are really talented. They are some of the best recruits in the country. I’m aware of that. I see them play every summer. I get to watch what’s coming in and see how they are.
“I’m going to remind all of you and our team: They are college kids. They go through the same struggles as we do, as any other kid does. I look forward to the challenge. I can’t wait to see what this is going to bring. At the end of this weekend, we’ll all be better somehow and in some way.
“Somebody is going to hoist a trophy and I think it’s really going to come down to the pitching more than it is the offenses.”