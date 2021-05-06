With Big 12 on the line, what wins Bedlam softball series - better pitching or better hitting?

“We’ll have our game plan. If we have to adjust, we’ll adjust. There are a lot of adjustments through the game that we have to make,” Gasso said. “What I’m seeing at practice, I’m feeling really good about. Some of these guys figure some things out.

“It’s going to be really great battles and we’re going to have to have the right people, the right personnel and make changes and not continue to do the same thing over and over if it’s not working for us. This is a pretty smart offense and they love challenges. They are looking forward to it.”

How impressive is this Oklahoma offense? They are hitting .432 as a team, which is 56 points better than second-best Long Island University. OU has three of the nation’s top 10 hitters in Tiare Jennings (.500), Jocelyn Alo (.492) and Jayda Coleman (.491).

Gajewski will not allow his team to put the Sooners on a pedestal.