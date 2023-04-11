NORMAN — In Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma has a “technician” with “good hands, good feet” and an “understanding of the game”, Sooners defensive line coach Todd Bates says.

Oklahoma State transfer Trace Ford brings size and speed on the edge. Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd, another potential impact addition at defensive end, has “sheer girth” at 275 pounds.

Bates will also tell you that Davon Sears, the defensive tackle from Texas State, gets off the ball fast and can get after the quarterback.

Between the four transfers, there’s 129 games of Division I experience. And thrown in with a collection of returners that includes Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes, Jordan Kelley and Isaiah Coe, OU now finds itself operating with a wider range of options up front as the Sooners look to create more pressure from a defensive line that produced only 13 sacks in Big 12 play in 2022.

“You have different flavors and different tools,” Bates told reporters Monday night. “Because different teams are going to play different schemes and we’ve got to have people to fit.”

OU got off to a torrid start under Brent Venables last September. In his first 13 games as a head coach, the Sooners logged 13 sacks. But OU soon cooled, averaging only 1.4 sacks per game (13 total) over the next nine contests, all against conference foes. The Sooners 28 total sacks in 2022 — they added two more in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State — finished tied for 64th in the nation.

Only five times since 2000 has an OU defense tallied fewer than 29 sacks in a season (2006, ‘12, ‘16, ‘17, ‘22). During his decade-long run at Clemson, Venables’ defenses averaged 44.6 sacks and only dipped below 40 in a season two times (2012, 13).

The Sooners’ sack count from a year ago appears as another statistic that lends itself to the concept of 2022 as an anomaly for a Venables defense. Here’s how Bates broke down a refreshed defensive line unit OU hopes — and needs — to be better in 2023 following Monday’s practice session:

Lacey and Sears up the middle: Venables and Bates' recruitment of Lacey, the 6-foot-1, 272-pound defensive tackle, began well before he entered the transfer portal four games into the 2022 season.

The pair made a hard push to get Lacey to Clemson before he opted for Notre Dame as a four-star recruit in the class of 2019. And in the fall of 2022, they reconnected.

“Once he got in that portal, we're the first call he made,” Bates said. “He knew already where he wanted to come because the relationship was already there.”

Lacey settles in at OU with 35 total tackles and 2.5 sacks to his career tally. In 2023, he’ll be looked upon to help fill one of the Sooners largest holes: the void left behind by NFL Draft-bound defensive tackle Jalen Remond.

“You want guys that can play inside; that can hold up at the point of attack but can also rush the passer and be a complete DT,” Bates said of adding Lacey. “That's what I feel like we lost with Jalen Redmond. Having a complete guy. And we needed to add some of that.”

As for Sears, who began his college career at Ellsworth Community College (Iowa), Bates sees a capable pressure threat up the middle.

“He was in that position a lot and had a lot of pressures at Texas State,” Bates explained. “So when I was evaluating his tape that’s what I saw – the pass rushing ability. I feel like I can teach you all the run stuff. Pass rush is a gift from God.”

Ford and Bothroyd on the edge: Downs and Grimes combined for 9.0 total sacks in 2022. But, like the Sooners pass rush on the whole, the duo faded over the latter end of the season, contributing only 2.5 sacks after Sept. 17.

Ford and Bothroyd, with 25.0 career sacks between them, should provide a boost.

“I mean, you look at those guys,” Bates said. “You look at the sheer girth of Rondell. He's like 275-280 pounds. So he's a load to deal out there on the edge. And then you add the speed of Trace who is about 255. You're hitting on all cylinders.”

As with the interior defensive line, OU went to the portal looking for edge rushers who could fit different schemes and matchups. Bates believes both Ford and Bothroyd fit that mold.

Kelley and Coe: At the end of his first season in Norman, Bates presented each of his defensive linemen with an “inventory”; an analytical deep dive into the elements they struggled with in 2022 and how he planned to attack those issues with them in the offseason.

For Kelley, the fifth-year tackle from Tulsa Union: “For him it was finishing with length. Playing more with length versus slide protection and attacking the protection the right way. And then playing with pad level. So those are things we’re really trying to hammer with him. And he's came out here with his focus on it. And he's attacking. He's chopping wood every day.

And for Coe, the redshirt junior who started six games last fall: “Coe has made tremendous improvement. Just trying to get him to be a more vertical player and play with length. He can be so much more productive. And he has been in practice because of playing with weight.”

Laulu moves inside: Jonah Laulu, the former defensive end transfer from Hawaii, had an inkling he might be headed for a new role if he returned to OU in 2023. When he made that choice, Bates and Co. wasted little time moving the one-time pass rusher to inside.

“The first day we came back from Christmas break, they were like, 'Alright Jonah, are we making the move?'” Laulu recalled Monday. “I was like, 'Alright, Coach.' I was already ready for it.”

By the time the 2022 season closed, Bates had already teased a switch to interior defensive line for Laulu, a player OU felt looked more comfortable operating inside. Since making the move, Laulu estimates he’s tacked on “15 or 16 pounds” up to a listed weight of 277 and intends to add upwards of 15 more pounds by the fall.

Working in a new spot, Bates is bullish on Laulu’s 2023 season.

“Jonah has really moved inside and made an impact,” Bates said. “He is just a handful to deal with, blocking him. He’s so athletic and he’s just learning more and more every day. So that’s the one to watch. I think he has the ability to do something special for us this year.”