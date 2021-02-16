Winter woes wreck OU-Texas plans once again; game moved back one more day

The Oklahoma-Texas basketball game has once again been bumped a day due to wintry conditions.
The Big 12 announced that the schools will now meet on Thursday. The matchup was originally scheduled for Tuesday and then moved to Wednesday before the latest change.
The start time and TV information for Thursday will be announced once it becomes available.
No. 9 Oklahoma has won seven of its past eight games, a stretch that includes an 80-79 triumph at Texas on Jan. 26.
The Sooners have five scheduled regular-season games remaining on the schedule: Texas (Thursday), at Iowa State (Saturday), at Kansas State (Feb. 23), Oklahoma State (Feb. 27) and at OSU (March 1). OU is awaiting a home date with Baylor, which has not been determined.
Featured video: OU junior guard Umoja Gibson's work ethic praised
Photos: OU basketball wins at West Virginia in 2OT
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
APTOPIX Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Oklahoma also moved back into the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, and Austin Reaves earned a league honor after his performance in Saturday's double-overtime win at West Virginia.
The Sooners beat three top 10 opponents to move up the rankings, but the road still remains treacherous with four of the next five games against ranked opponents beginning with Monday's game at No. 13 Texas Tech.