Winter weather wins as OU-Texas men's basketball game is postponed for third consecutive day

This week’s efforts by Oklahoma and Texas to play a basketball game were swatted away by wintry weather.
The Big 12 announced for the third consecutive day there will be a postponement of the game originally scheduled for Tuesday. After pushing the game back 24 hours in its first two announcements, there’s no room left on this week’s schedule for the game to be played.
The new date for the Norman contest will be announced at a later time, the conference announced.
OU’s focus now turns to Iowa State. The Sooners will travel to Ames for Saturday’s 5 p.m. contest.
No. 9 Oklahoma has won seven of its past eight games, which includes a 79-72 triumph over the Cyclones on Feb. 6.
The Sooners have four scheduled games remaining: Iowa State, at Kansas State (Tuesday), Oklahoma State (Feb. 27) and at OSU (March 1). Oklahoma has home games against Texas and Baylor to be rescheduled to finalize the slate.
Photos: OU basketball wins at West Virginia in 2OT
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
APTOPIX Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Featured video: OU senior forward Kur Kuath talks role on team; future pro plans on Feb. 15
Oklahoma also moved back into the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, and Austin Reaves earned a league honor after his performance in Saturday's double-overtime win at West Virginia.
The Sooners beat three top 10 opponents to move up the rankings, but the road still remains treacherous with four of the next five games against ranked opponents beginning with Monday's game at No. 13 Texas Tech.