Win, schedule change send Sooners to Monday rematch with James Madison in WCWS

“I just am shocked that Oklahoma State and Florida State had to play a College World Series game that advances you to the semifinals at close to midnight. It doesn’t make sense. We’re asking questions why, because we can’t delay it for another day. That’s what we need to do,” Gasso said after OU’s Sunday win over James Madison.

“If we’re about the welfare of the student-athlete, (which) is what is being preached to all of us, then do something. Do something. I don’t know who needs to do something. But having these guys get home at three in the morning and then prepare for the next day, it completely throws off your rhythm of sleep, hydration, of eating. It wasn’t fair to either team to sit around and wait that long.”

Did Gasso’s words prompt the change of schedule? Perhaps.

The OU coach wasn’t going to waste her platform asking for change in the sport’s premier event.