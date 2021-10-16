Williams shines, Sooners remain undefeated with win over TCU

NORMAN — Oklahoma witnessed an exciting inauguration on Saturday night.
Caleb Williams displayed he is the future of OU football with an outstanding debut as a starting quarterback.
Fans leaving Memorial Stadium following the Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU probably tried to choose their favorite memory of Williams. Was it the true freshman’s 295 passing yards and four touchdown tosses? What about his 41-yard touchdown run? Or a bridge to OU’s wishbone past with a shifty 22-yard option run that included a nice fake pitch?
The smart money was on just seeing the Sooners’ offense post points and yardage (525 total with 295 passing, 230 rushing), a sight that’s consistently been missing in 2021.
Williams become the first OU true freshman to start at quarterback since Cale Gundy in 1990.
The quarterback situation was a storyline all week following Williams’ heroic effort in OU’s 55-48 comeback win over Texas. Who would start against the Horned Frogs?
There was some pregame gamesmanship by Lincoln Riley.
Former starter Spencer Rattler emerged from the locker room and took warm-up snaps with starting center Andrew Raym. He also worked out with the first-team offense during pass drills leading to more intrigue.
It was all a show. Moments before the opening kickoff, a press box announcement informed that Williams would get the start. When he introduced on the video board, an enormous roar engulfed the stadium.
Things didn’t get quiet for a while. The Sooners scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, making it 14-0 following Kennedy Brooks’ 2-yard run and Jeremiah Hall’s 17-yard reception from Williams.
After the first score, Williams received a quick tap from Rattler, who watched the game from the sideline wearing a cap.
Williams connected on his first 10 passes. Overall, the quarterback ended with 18-of-23 passing.
His favorite target was Jadon Haselwood, who caught three touchdown passes.
No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) had won its past four games by a touchdown or less before allowing some breathing room in the TCU win.
TCU (3-3, 1-1) was able to take advantage of OU’s injury-plagued secondary. The unit was already down Woodi Washington, Jeremiah Criddell and Delarrin Turnver-Yell before losing starter D.J. Graham in the first half when it appeared he was going through concussion protocol.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan was 20-of-30 passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns. His 53-yard pass to Kendre Miller made it 14-7 with 3:43 to go in the first half.
After Gabe Brkic’s 28-yard field goal made it 17-7, Duggan connected on a 20-yard pass to Quentin Johnston to cut it to 17-14 with 2:47 remaining before halftime.
Williams got some two-minute offense work on the Sooners’ next possession, capping a five-play drive with an 11-yard scoring pass to Haselwood to take a 24-14 edge at intermission.
Williams opened the second half with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Haselwood. TCU matched with a 75-yard pass to Johnston.
Haselwood completed his hat trick with a 7-yard scoring grab to make it 38-21. Following a field goal by the Frogs, Williams scored on his 41-yard rushing score.
It’s the second week in a row that he’s had a long touchdown run. He had a 66-yard dash against Texas.
Eric Gray completed the scoring with a 2-yard run at the finish.
Brooks finished with 153 rushing yards to lead the Sooners.
OU will play at Kansas next Saturday. The broadcast network and start time have not been released by the Big 12.