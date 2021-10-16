Williams shines, Sooners remain undefeated with win over TCU

It was all a show. Moments before the opening kickoff, a press box announcement informed that Williams would get the start. When he introduced on the video board, an enormous roar engulfed the stadium.

Things didn’t get quiet for a while. The Sooners scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, making it 14-0 following Kennedy Brooks’ 2-yard run and Jeremiah Hall’s 17-yard reception from Williams.

After the first score, Williams received a quick tap from Rattler, who watched the game from the sideline wearing a cap.

Williams connected on his first 10 passes. Overall, the quarterback ended with 18-of-23 passing.

His favorite target was Jadon Haselwood, who caught three touchdown passes.

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) had won its past four games by a touchdown or less before allowing some breathing room in the TCU win.

TCU (3-3, 1-1) was able to take advantage of OU’s injury-plagued secondary. The unit was already down Woodi Washington, Jeremiah Criddell and Delarrin Turnver-Yell before losing starter D.J. Graham in the first half when it appeared he was going through concussion protocol.