Williams scores 23, leads No. 18 Oklahoma women past No. 9 Texas

NORMAN, Okla. — Madi Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas 65-63 on Saturday for its first win over a Top 10 team since 2017.
Taylor Robertson added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (18-3, 7-2), who remained tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.
Oklahoma prefers a fast-paced game. The Sooners entered the day ranked second nationally with 87 points per game. Texas controlled the tempo and turned it into a grueling contest that featured 44 fouls.
Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk liked how her team handled the challenge.
“We found a different way to win tonight and I’m proud of that," she said. “Obviously, this was not our A-game. We didn’t shoot as well as normally do. We turned the ball over … but we still found a way. I’m really, really proud of this group to do that.”
Rori Harmon had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (15-4, 5-3), which saw its four-game win streak snapped.
With the score tied at 63-all, Oklahoma’s Liz Scott was fouled on a made running bank shot with 4.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. She missed the free throw, and Texas called timeout with 3.6 seconds to play.
Harmon then missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Texas coach Vic Schaefer said the final shot was not what he wanted.
“We had a specific play that we were going to we’re going to try to run, get a good look," he said. “We had gotten it twice during the game. For whatever reason, we just didn’t execute.”
The Longhorns made 2 of 10 field goals in the fourth quarter, including 1 of 6 3-pointers.
NO. 18 OU 65, NO. 9 TEXAS 63
TEXAS (15-4, 5-3): Gaston 1-2 0-2 2, Moore 3-9 4-8 10, Allen-Taylor 1-7 5-5 7, Harmon 4-11 6-6 15, Matharu 3-11 2-2 10, Ebo 2-4 1-2 5, Lattimore 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 2-7 0-0 6, Warren 1-2 4-4 6, Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 22-29 63
OKLAHOMA (18-3, 7-2): Scott 1-1 0-1 2, Robertson 4-9 6-6 17, Tot 1-7 0-0 3, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 8-15 7-9 23, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Vann 2-10 3-4 8, Washington 3-5 4-6 10, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 20-26 65
Texas;14;19;18;12;—;63
Oklahoma;16;20;12;17;—;65
3-Point Goals: Texas 5-17 (Moore 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-2, Harmon 1-3, Matharu 2-6, Hunter 2-5), OU 5-19 (Robertson 3-8, Tot 1-2, Tucker 0-2, Williams 0-1, Vann 1-5, Washington 0-1). Assists: Texas 6 (Harmon 3), OU 13 (Tot 4). Fouled Out: Texas, Matharu. Rebounds: Texas 37 (Harmon 11), OU 37 (Robertson 10). Total Fouls: Texas 20, OU 23. Technical Fouls: None. A: 3,315.