Williams scores 23, leads No. 18 Oklahoma women past No. 9 Texas

NORMAN, Okla. — Madi Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas 65-63 on Saturday for its first win over a Top 10 team since 2017.

Taylor Robertson added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (18-3, 7-2), who remained tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.

Oklahoma prefers a fast-paced game. The Sooners entered the day ranked second nationally with 87 points per game. Texas controlled the tempo and turned it into a grueling contest that featured 44 fouls.

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk liked how her team handled the challenge.

“We found a different way to win tonight and I’m proud of that," she said. “Obviously, this was not our A-game. We didn’t shoot as well as normally do. We turned the ball over … but we still found a way. I’m really, really proud of this group to do that.”

Rori Harmon had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (15-4, 5-3), which saw its four-game win streak snapped.