It could have been a monumental recruiting day in Brent Venables’ relatively brief tenure as Oklahoma’s head football coach. Instead, it will go down as a near-miss in the Sooners’ quest to secure a second straight top five recruiting class in 2024.

Williams Nwaneri — the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri and the consensus top defensive player in the 2024 class — committed to the University of Missouri Monday afternoon, stiff-arming OU among a handful of other programs to conclude a hotly-contested recruiting process weeks before the start of his final high school season.

Heavily linked with the Sooners to the very end, Nwaneri’s commitment would have given OU a centerpiece for the 2024 class and the highest-rated commit in Venables’ 20 months in charge of the program.

While Venables and his staff have made waves on the recruiting trail since the 52-year-old took over in December of 2021, Nwaneri’s pledge would have undoubtedly marked the most significant development yet. Given a 0.9987 recruiting rating by 247Sports, Nwaneri would have ranked ahead of 2023 signees Jackson Arnold (0.9963), Adepoju Adebawore (0.9953) and Peyton Bowen (0.9908) and five-star 2024 running back commit Taylor Tatum (0.9844) as the top commit of the Venables era.

Prior to Monday, Nwaneri had whittled his group of finalists to five schools following official visits to Georgia (June 2), OU (June 9), Tennessee (June 16) and Missouri (June 23) in the early part of the summer. And while his recruitment journey largely stumped national experts, OU and Missouri entered Monday as the expected frontrunners for Nwaneri’s pledge.

“It was Oklahoma on top for the longest,” Nwaneri told On3’s Chad Simmons. “They were on top of my list for a while. Then in June, I really thought hard about committing to Georgia and I almost did. Tennessee was in there for a little while too. Missouri just stayed consistent and over time they moved up the list and I ended up committing to them over Georgia.”

Without the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defender, the Sooners will proceed in 2024 with four-star defensive line commits Wyatt Gilmore and Jayden Jackson already in the fold as Venables and Co. continue to chase some of the top defensive line prospects in the country.

OU remains a front runner for five-star defensive lineman David Stone, the top prospect from the state of Oklahoma who is set to announce his commitment on Aug 26.

Four-star defensive linemen Nigel Smith (Sept. 8 commitment date) and Dominick McKinley also remain heavily linked to the Sooners as OU seeks to secure a second straight top-five recruiting class.

As of Monday afternoon, the Sooners’ 19-commit class ranks 16th in 247Sports’ composite team rankings for 2024.

