Will Sister Jean become a Sooners fan? Plus watch video of her prayer for Barry Hinson's father in 2018

Will Sister Jean become an Oklahoma basketball fan?

New OU head coach Porter Moser called her right away following his decision to depart the Loyola-Chicago basketball program.

The chaplain’s passion for Ramblers basketball became noticed during the program’s run to the 2018 Final Four and has remained strong.

How did Moser let her know about his move?

“I called her right away. She e-mailed me as well. We love her. It’s so hard. We’ll be friends for life,” Moser said during an ESPN interview. “The program is going to be in great hands with my assistant Drew Valentine. The players that are there are tremendous people.

“But Sister Jean is a treasure and we’ll be friends for life. Now I have to get her to a second team to (cheer) for. As long as we don’t play each other, I think she’ll root for the Oklahoma Sooners.”

***

Sister Jean will always have a fan in Oklahoma State analyst Barry Hinson. The former Missouri State and Southern Illinois coach shared a story in Sunday’s Tulsa World about how she prayed for his father before an important heart procedure in 2018.