Will Selection Sunday bubble watch be good or bad for Sooners?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The waiting game now begins for Oklahoma.

The Sooners were hoping good results in the Big 12 Tournament could open a path to the NCAA Tournament. Step one happened on Thursday night when OU upset Baylor.

The road came to a screeching halt on Friday when their last-second comeback attempt failed in a 56-55 decision against Texas Tech.

OU was so close to sliding toward the right side of the bubble, especially carrying a four-game win streak into the Tech contest. Instead, things likely burst for the Sooners. The NCAA field of 68 will be revealed at 5 p.m. Sunday.

First-year coach Porter Moser won’t go down without a fight. He politicked for his team after the gut-wrenching loss.

He mentioned the Sooners’ strength of schedule. He talked about the quality wins, including the recent win over the No. 3 Bears, a triumph over Arkansas and beating No. 14 Texas Tech earlier this season.

“This league is like none other. There is no bottom. It's every night and you're playing against top-level teams. And we have competed every night. We've won those games,” Moser said. “I've been in the NCAA Tournament. I've advanced in the NCAA Tournament. I know what an NCAA Tournament team looks like …

“This group has the DNA of an NCAA Tournament team. They're resilient. They've stayed together and we've won these games late. We fell short today against an elite team by one.”

The one-point loss was just another in a long list of close defeats. Of the 15 losses, six came by four points or less. Five of those contests were decided by one possession.

The 18-15 overall record will stand out. It’s likely difficult to avoid playing the “what-if” game if you are Moser. Find a way to win two of those games and OU is 20-13, which looks more attractive than 18-15.

The advanced metrics may find favor with the Sooners. OU’s strength of schedule could finish No. 1 nationally after the conference tournaments are complete. Moser also reminded everyone that the average “NET” score of the teams that beat the Sooners this season is in the low 30s. The NET is an evaluation tool for the selection committee.

Senior Umoja Gibson believes the Sooners’ chances are “high” to make the field of 68.

“Throughout the year we played a tough schedule and we beat some top teams throughout that run, throughout their journey,” Gibson said. “I feel as if our case is strong as anybody else in the country that's on the bubble right now.

“Like Coach Moser said, we faced Texas Tech, Baylor, West Virginia; they’re tough. We played a lot of tough teams on the defensive end.

“We proved that we could play with these guys. I feel like our case is strong.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.