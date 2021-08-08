Will OU softball's move to SEC be seamless or tough transition? ESPN's Amanda Scarborough weighs in

Oklahoma has been a dominant force in college softball over the past decade.
Will that run continue once membership in the Southeastern Conference begins? Will the transition be difficult or will things stay status quo for the Sooners?
“They are going to be challenged more, that’s one thing we know for sure,” ESPN analyst Amanda Scarborough told the Tulsa World Friday. “But Oklahoma is so good. I can’t predict it quite yet, if that will indeed lead to more regular season and conference losses before the postseason starts. My gut says yes, a few, but Oklahoma could continue to just be at the top and prove that they are meant to stay there.”
While the Sooners won the 2021 NCAA national championship, OU’s future conference was well-represented in the 64-school field.
The SEC led all leagues with 12 teams in this year's tournament, including seven national seeds. Two schools advanced to the eight-team Women’s College World Series — Georgia and Alabama.
While much focus locally has been on how the Sooners will adapt to their new league, Scarborough was asked how the SEC schools will get used to facing Oklahoma and Texas. The Big 12 schools are scheduled to join in 2025.
“I think (SEC schools) are so used to just having a really difficult conference schedule in March, April and May that I just think they are (saying) ‘C’mon, bring it,’” Scarborough said. “I think, also, SEC schools, teams and sports take a lot of pride in the SEC and with bringing in Oklahoma and Texas, it’s going to make the SEC that much stronger. Adding value is probably the wrong (wording) but they’re going to add so much more depth to an already great conference.”
Patty Gasso has been OU’s head coach since 1995. She’s won five national championships, including three in the past five opportunities. Oklahoma’s winning percentage during that time is an incredible 89.5% (308-36).
Having the veteran coach shepherd the Sooners into the SEC is a benefit, Scarborough said. The former Texas A&M star also hopes this new challenge keeps Gasso in the game for a long time.
“I want to see her coaching for as long as possible because what she’s done for the sport is just incredible, year in and year out,” Scarborough said. “I know one thing about Patty, and she talks a lot about this, is that she wants herself and her teams to be the most prepared for any game. You can tell that their teams are just always so prepared for each nuance of an opponent that they're going to play and what to expect.
“I have a feeling that she’s just got to love digging into these new teams and trying to get her teams prepared for it and take on the challenge head-on.”
Photos: OU celebrates national championship in softball
Florida State scored seven runs before OU even produced its first hit to spark an 8-4 win in the best-of-3 championship series.
The Women’s College World Series scoreboard leaned Florida State’s direction. Only nine outs separated the Sooners and their chance to win a n…