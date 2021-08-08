Will OU softball's move to SEC be seamless or tough transition? ESPN's Amanda Scarborough weighs in

Oklahoma has been a dominant force in college softball over the past decade.

Will that run continue once membership in the Southeastern Conference begins? Will the transition be difficult or will things stay status quo for the Sooners?

“They are going to be challenged more, that’s one thing we know for sure,” ESPN analyst Amanda Scarborough told the Tulsa World Friday. “But Oklahoma is so good. I can’t predict it quite yet, if that will indeed lead to more regular season and conference losses before the postseason starts. My gut says yes, a few, but Oklahoma could continue to just be at the top and prove that they are meant to stay there.”

While the Sooners won the 2021 NCAA national championship, OU’s future conference was well-represented in the 64-school field.

The SEC led all leagues with 12 teams in this year's tournament, including seven national seeds. Two schools advanced to the eight-team Women’s College World Series — Georgia and Alabama.

While much focus locally has been on how the Sooners will adapt to their new league, Scarborough was asked how the SEC schools will get used to facing Oklahoma and Texas. The Big 12 schools are scheduled to join in 2025.