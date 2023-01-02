Will Oklahoma's transfer portal movement settle in upcoming days?

Oklahoma’s roster continues to shake out following the completion of the 2022 football season.

There will continue to be additions and departures – especially in the transfer portal era – leading up to the Jan. 18 close of the window allowing FBS student-athletes to find new homes.

There has been a flurry of movement in the days after last week’s loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Coe and cornerback Woodi Washington announced on New Year’s Day that they are returning to OU. Both had short notes on social media labeling their returns.

Coe wrote “Start off unknown finish unforgettable.” Washington said “Run it back!”

It’s two key returners for the Sooners. Coe brings important experience and leadership back to the program, while Washington’s impact has witnessed since 2019. He’s started 23 games, including all 13 games last season.

Coe finished this season with 20 stops including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He had half-a-sack in the Sooners’ 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Coe, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College in the 2021 recruiting class, was asked about his future in the days before the postseason game.

“I’m human. So it’s crossed my mind. I’m not going to be naive and say it didn’t. I’ve just been trying to focus on this game and trying to be there for my teammates with this last game,” Coe said on Dec. 19. “It’s the last game for quite a handful of our seniors. I just want to make sure they go out with a bang. Make sure they go out on top. So I just tried to focus on this game. Whenever 2023 comes around and whatever happens, happens and I’ll be prepared.”

There have been 17 OU players who are leaving via the transfer portal, including wide receiver Theo Wease (Missouri) and quarterback Nick Evers (Wisconsin).

OU coach Brent Venables explained his plans on how to find the portal during this time.

“The best avenue is who can come in and make an immediate impact, make us better at positions of need, better than what we might already have, and then finding the right people,” Venables said on signing day. “There’s several guys that we turned down that we feel like are excellent players because they just weren’t quite what we’re looking for from a totality standpoint.

“I think having guys in the right fit is important. Whether it’s choosing a staff member or you’re choosing a player. You want guys that are going to value the same types of things that you value as well. So there’s that balance.”

There have been six players announcing their move to the OU program: Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey (Nov. 24), South Carolina’s Austin Stogner (Dec. 8), Indiana’s Dasan McCullough (Dec. 12), Texas Tech’s Reggie Pearson (Dec. 22), Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford (Dec. 28) and Central Michigan’s Luke Elzinga (Sunday).

Elzinga became the latest newcomer and is joining as a preferred walk-on. In his three seasons at Central Michigan, he was a two-time All-MAC first-team selection on special teams.

He will join Arizona State transfer Josh Plaster and redshirt freshman Brady Braun in an effort to replace two-time All-Big 12 punter Michael Turk.

The transfer portal’s first window runs from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18. Following that 45-day span, a second portal opening will be from May 1-15.