Will Oklahoma's reshuffled roster be with or without seniors like Reaves and Manek?

INDIANAPOLIS – Oklahoma’s roster could look much different next season.
Following the Sooners’ season-ending 87-71 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in an NCAA Tournament second-round game, Austin Reaves was asked about his future plans.
During this COVID season, seniors are afforded the opportunity to return next season. Reaves, coming off a 27-point performance against the Bulldogs, could return to OU or aim toward a professional career.
There wasn’t a declaration during his postgame news conference.
“No, I really stay in the moment. Don’t really think about tomorrow,” Reaves said. “Just stay in the day and try to make the best of that day. I haven’t made any decisions about that. I hadn’t thought about it.”
While Kur Kuath has already decided to turn pro, fellow seniors Brady Manek and Alondes Williams have not announced their plans.
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said he will speak with his players in the next few days to determine futures.
“We'll do that here in the next few days, week, and especially the seniors, we'll have a meeting with everyone, of course, but especially the seniors with the COVID rules and all that. We'll have those conversations,” Kruger said.
Manek now has 1,459 career points, which ranks No. 13 in school history. The Harrah native also connected on 235 3-pointers, the fifth-best by any OU player.
Williams is a high-flying guard who often punctuated drives with dunks. He has spent the past two seasons in Norman after transferring from Triton College in River Grove, Ill.
Kuath tied a career-high with five blocked shots against Gonzaga. His athleticism – especially protecting the rim – was his biggest strength.
While Reaves had a solid offensive game, Manek and Kuath struggled on offense. Manek ended with three points, while Kuath scored two.
“They're two seniors that worked hard and appreciate their efforts, and again, wish they could have gone out on a little better note individually as well as the group, but what a great career Brady had, and Kur has just gotten better and better,” said Kruger, who added that he hadn’t spoken with Manek about his future.
Next year’s team will be paced by guard De’Vion Harmon, the second-leading scorer in 2020-21. Harmon missed the NCAA Tournament after a positive COVID test last week.
Guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless had huge impacts as junior college transfers from North Texas and Cal State Northridge, respectively. Gibson is an outstanding 3-point shooter while Harkless is a blue-collar worker who is a lock-down defender.
Forward Jalen Hill, who started the two NCAA Tournament games in place of Harmon, will be asked to absorb more responsibility. The forward finished the season strong. Forward Victor Iwuakor and guard Trey Phipps will seek to improve after seeing limited action.
The Sooners currently have two guards signed in the 2021 class – Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland.
Cortes (6-3) led Kingfisher to a state championship this past season. Noland (6-4 wing) is from Waxahachie (Texas) High School.
Before looking forward, Reaves was asked one final question.
He’s been on campus for three years. What is he going to remember about this year’s team?
“Really just the togetherness as a group,” Reaves said. “I felt like from day one, we really jelled well, on the court, off the court, really created a lot of special bonds with a lot of these guys.”