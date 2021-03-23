Will Oklahoma's reshuffled roster be with or without seniors like Reaves and Manek?

INDIANAPOLIS – Oklahoma’s roster could look much different next season.

Following the Sooners’ season-ending 87-71 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in an NCAA Tournament second-round game, Austin Reaves was asked about his future plans.

During this COVID season, seniors are afforded the opportunity to return next season. Reaves, coming off a 27-point performance against the Bulldogs, could return to OU or aim toward a professional career.

There wasn’t a declaration during his postgame news conference.

“No, I really stay in the moment. Don’t really think about tomorrow,” Reaves said. “Just stay in the day and try to make the best of that day. I haven’t made any decisions about that. I hadn’t thought about it.”

While Kur Kuath has already decided to turn pro, fellow seniors Brady Manek and Alondes Williams have not announced their plans.

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said he will speak with his players in the next few days to determine futures.

“We'll do that here in the next few days, week, and especially the seniors, we'll have a meeting with everyone, of course, but especially the seniors with the COVID rules and all that. We'll have those conversations,” Kruger said.