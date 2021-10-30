Will Love's Field construction extend Patty Gasso's coaching career at Oklahoma?

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s championship softball team will be introduced during Saturday’s football game against Texas Tech.
It’s a milestone weekend for the program, which learned that the final funding has been met to proceed for a new $27 million stadium – Love’s Field – with a target opening of the 2024 season.
Coach Patty Gasso met with reporters on Friday to discuss the new stadium. Here are a few highlights from her 25-minute interview.
How important was this to be completed before the impending move to the Southeastern Conference?
“I think so for many reasons, just for the respect of our program, and the idea of a lot more fans wanting to jump into the stadium. We have 1,500 that are squeezing into the stadium and another 1,000 that are sitting behind the outfield fence. Now we'll have a seat for every person to watch the game comfortably. And I think our attendance will continue to grow because of these matchups that are coming from Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and so forth. It is important for recruiting as well because we need to continue to feed this program and bolster the athletes that are in it to continue to compete. The level of intensity and competition will be extreme.”
When did players find out about the stadium and what kind of jolt will this bring?
“I told them just a few days prior to the announcement because I didn't want them to get shocked and I had to put them on lockdown to make sure nothing leaked out because somebody would be in big trouble have that happened. And there's joy and there's just almost a sense of overwhelm, like I just don't believe it. It's one thing to see it on paper, see the renderings and go ‘Wow.’ Some are excited because they know they're gonna play in it and some are like, ‘Why is it always me that is on the other end of these things.’ But I made sure they understood that they all have a piece of this. This is their handprints are all over this stadium as well as our alums. So they were excited, a little overwhelmed. Honestly, speechless. They didn't even know what to say. We didn't look at the renderings together. But now that it's out there, we're going to talk about it piece by piece and I think that'll bring them a little more reality.”
How much feedback have you given through the design process, from the natural grass field to all of the facilities?
“The process is still ongoing. But I definitely had more say in this than I did with Marita Hynes (Field). I really had zero because I didn't know about stadiums back then. I never played in one. So when they built Marita Hynes, it was done behind the scenes with me not really involved. Now, I really want my handprints on this. I have been to a lot of stadiums. I know what our needs are. So myself and my staff are working with architects, along with our administration. We did take a site trip to Texas A&M, which was really, really helpful for us. It really enlightened us in a lot of a lot of ways. So I am really pleased that I'm allowed to get in there. And I'm really trying to do research and taking notes on every stadium that we walk into and I think it'll be about perfect when it's done.”
What does it mean to share this with players who paved the way to get you to this point? Also, looking forward, what does this project mean for your future with how long you decide to coach?
“Yeah. Well, I'll start with the alums. The timing of all of this could not have been more perfect that we get to celebrate with them this weekend. So on Saturday, we're also being awarded the national championship rings at halftime of the football game. I know they're gonna announce publicly from the football game about Love’s stadium gift. To share that with our alums … I think sometimes alumni feel like they get forgotten and that, without question, is not the case. And that is something I'm going to drive home with them this weekend. They’ve had their handprints all over this …
On a personal side, if I'm being honest, I don't have a set date of when I'm going to be finished with my career here because I'm having the best time of my life now. I have grown into a coach that is not losing sleep at night like I used to. I'm not stressed and feeling sick all the time and nervous. I have found how to enjoy what I'm doing without letting wins and losses control my emotions. So I'm having a blast. And I just trust that I'm going to be standing in that stadium in 2024 for that first pitch, which I likely will break down right there in the third-base coaching box when it actually happens. But I haven't thought out my (future) there's no date set on it. And like I said, I feel like I'm my best me right now as a coach and just as a person that's dealing with a very difficult level of intensity. So this definitely is gonna keep me going to 2024, you can be assured of that.”
What will the atmosphere of the game be like, especially with increased crowd attendance?
“The one thing that's wonderful about Marina Heinz Field is the fans are right in the action. They're low there. And that is what we really wanted to continue to create. In this new loves. Field is have the fans hands on. So you're still going to feel and hear the sounds of the fans and their comments to the umpires and all those things that I can easily hear. But you're going to see everybody very comfortable with that is what I'm most excited about is that there's so much room we're more than tripling the size of our facility right now. So to me that means comfort. More restrooms, more concessions, more comfortable seating. I just look forward to seeing families sitting together instead of we can only get three here and two more had to sit over there. I I just think the atmosphere and the spirit that's going to live in that facility is going to be something we have never felt before and I think the fan environment and just the fan experience and family experience which is really important to me, that people walk away going that was one of the most enjoyable moments I've had with our family. Those are the things we want you to say when you leave and I think this new stadium is going to check all of those boxes.”